Gorgeous Yami Gautam's photoshoots have always been praiseworthy. This time, she has nailed FHM photoshoot in which she has stunned all with her amazing style and fashion sense. In every photograph, she looks no less than a beautiful diva.

Yami Gautam has hardly left her fans unimpressed with stunning photoshoots. Recently, she left all her fans with her awestruckingly beautiful bridal photoshoot. This time too, it is no different. Vicky Donor actor continues to rule the social media with her yet another breathtakingly ravishing photoshoot for FHM magazine. We’ve come across with some photographs of Yami Gautam on social media.

In the photographs, Yami can be seen black and grey shimmery outfits. With dewy makeup and minimal accessories, she can be seen nailing the fashion board. She gets bonus points for her elegant smile and attitude. To amp her style quotient, the actor’s mid-length curls have completely rounded her lookout.

Check out her more photographs from the same photoshoot.

Recently, she shot for a bridal photo shoot and can be seen in a floral pink, green and orange coloured floral lehengas. She looks no less than a perfect bride for the photoshoot.

On the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu along with Shahid Kapoor. She had been featured in movies such as Kaabil along with Hrithik Roshan, Sanam Re, Junooniyat and many more. She debuted in Vickky Donor with Ayushmaann Khurana and had been nominated several times in for her performance in the movie.

