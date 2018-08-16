Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor Yami Gautam is stealing hearts with her stunning photos from her latest vacation. In his latest photo, the diva looks too hot to handle as she strikes a pose for the camera in a bright floral outfit. Batti Gul Meter Chalu starring Yami Gautam, Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will hit the screens on September 21, 2018.

Yami Gautam will be seen in the upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

As Bollywood diva Yami Gautam gears up for her upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu along with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, she is winning hearts with her latest photos. Taking the social media with a storm, the diva has surprised one and all with her sizzling transformation. Adding to her collection of photos from her recent visit to Hong Kong, Yami shared another photo on August 10 on her official Instagram account.

Dressed in a floral teal blue and pink tube top paired with a matching slit skirt, Yami had styled the look with minimal makeup and a pair of sunglasses. Interestingly, the look has been styled by Mohit Rai while the makeup is done by Loveleen Ramchandani. However, we have to admit that Yami’s fresh new haircut is doing wonders for her stunning transformation.

Beach baby ….. ⛵🌊 A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) on Aug 15, 2018 at 9:45pm PDT

In one of the photos shared from the trip, Yami can be giving casual vibes by pairing a knotted yellow t-shirt with shorts styled with a denim jacket and white sneakers. While in another, the diva looks like a million bucks in a red crop top paired with matching pants as she enjoys her cruise ride in Hong Kong.

In her upcoming film, Yami will be seen essaying the role of a lawyer. Helmed and penned by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha filmmaker Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu revolves around the topic of electricity theft. Starring Yami Gautam along with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, Batti Gul Meter Chalu will hit the screens on September 21, 2018.

Check out photos from Yami Gautam’s Hong Kong trip:

Wanderer in disguise 🗺📸 A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) on Aug 14, 2018 at 2:24am PDT

RED …… 📸 A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) on Aug 10, 2018 at 4:35am PDT

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More