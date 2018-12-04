Yami Gautam's URI look: Yami Gautam, the lead actress of Uri: The Surgical Strike introduced the intense look of the upcoming film, which stresses on September 2016 Indian Army's surgical strikes on the other side of the border, Pakistan as a retortion of the Uri attack. She also shared a video clip where she is seen getting a hair-cut for the film.

Yami Gautam’s URI look: Yami Gautam, the beautiful actress who recently garnered a lot of attention for her latest look, and model bridal photoshoot, came with a new surprise for many of her followers on social media. The diva on Tuesday, December 4, introduced her latest look in upcoming film Uri: The Surgical Strike, where she plays the role of an intelligence officer. She also shared a video clip where she is seen getting a hair-cut for the film.

Yami lately mentioned that she is extremely excited about her character in the forthcoming film. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film revolves around September 2016 Indian Army’s surgical strikes on the other side of the border, Pakistan as a retortion of the Uri attack. A teaser of the military drama was dropped on the Internet just a day before the 2nd anniversary of the crucial September 2016 episode.

Besides Yami, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Manish Chaudhary, Kirti Kulhari, Swaroop Sampatamong other will also be featured in the military drama.

Lately, the beauty has garnered a lot of attention, her latest modern bridal look was way too cool to ignore. While many of us are still bearing with old conventional, boring attires, Yami’s recent bridal photoshoot surely gave new ideas to many brides-to-be.

