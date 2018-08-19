Bobby Deol took to his official Twitter account to make his fans go crazy and of course excited as the makers are all set to release the latest song Rafta Rafta of Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se starring the legendary actor Rekha, Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol. The actor in his post wrote that it was a magical shooting.

Navaniat Singh is all set to entertain the huge fan following of Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol with the upcoming movie Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. The Bollywood action comedy that was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres in the second week of August but the movie will now release on August 31, this year. Bankrolled by Kamayani Punia Sharma and Aarushi Malhotra, the film stars Shatrughan Sinha, Kriti Kharbanda, Binny Dhillon, Johnny Lever, Asrani, Satish Kaushik, Sharat Saxena, Paresh Ganatra, Gurpreet Saajan. Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Rekha and Gippy Grewal will give a special appearance in the movie. Made under the banners of Sunny Sounds Pvt. Ltd, Intercut Entertainment and Pen India Limited, the movie is the third installment of Yamla Pagla Deewana film series.

Recently, Race 3 actor Bobby Deol took to his official Twitter account to make his fans go crazy and of course excited as the makers are all set to release the latest song Rafta Rafta of Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se starring the legendary actor Rekha, Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol. The actor in his post wrote that it was a magical shooting.

ALSO READ: Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se trailer: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol-starrer is a laughter ride

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More