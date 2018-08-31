Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se box office collection Day 1 LIVE updates: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se has hit the screens today. Bankrolled by Kamayani Punia Sharma and Aarushi Malhotra, the film is expected to earn Rs 3 crore on its opening day. Also, the film is facing a tough competition from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree at the box office.

The Deol trio is once again all set to spread their magic on the big screens with much-awaited Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. Helmed by Punjabi filmmaker Navaniat Singh, the film has released worldwide today i.e. August 31, 2018. Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol starrer is the third film in Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise. Coming to the early predictions, the film is expected to make Rs 3 crore on its first day. Well, it is going to be an average start for the film, but we are quite sure that it will soon gain the pace in coming days.

Besides this, the movie is facing a tough competition at the box office as Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree has also released on the same day. Also, the new released will be facing a tough competition with the already released films, Gold and Satyamev Jayate that have been attracting a huge crowd of people for the past two weeks. Meanwhile, the last two films of the franchise have done well at the box office. Let’s see whether Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se will break the records set by the last two films or will lose to the heat of other movies that are releasing or have already released at the box office.

Check out the LIVE updates of Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se box office collection here:

