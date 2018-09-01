The Deols are back with the third sequel of Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise. Titled as Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, the film stars Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Kriti Kharbanda in prominent roles. With a box office clash with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree and more or less negative reviews from the film critics, it would be interesting to note whether the film will be able to sustain a strong position at the box office or not.

However, according to the latest estimates, Stree is leading the race with a large margin. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday revealed that Stree has taken a bigger start than bigger in cast Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. With this, he added that this proves that Fridays can be so unpredictable. Meanwhile, Film critic and Trade analyst Sumit Kadel noted that the film opened with a lukewarm response at the box office. With a mere 8-10% occupancy in morning shows followed by no substantial growth in the noon, the fate of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se will only be revealed once the trade figures are out.

