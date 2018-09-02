Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se box office collection Day 3 LIVE updates: Helmed by Navaniat Singh, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Kriti Kharbanda-starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se had a slow start at the box office. The film made only Rs 1.82 crore at the box office on its opening day. The film is cashing with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree at the box office, which has been comparatively doing a great business for the last couple of days.

Dharmendra and sons’ starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se has finally come out on the big screens. The third instalment in Yamla Pagala Deewana Phir Se franchise, the film made a slow start at the opening day with Rs 1.82 crore at the box office. Besides Dharmendra, the film featured Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Kriti Kharbanda in prominent roles. The film had a mere 8-10% occupancy during the morning show followed by no relative growth in the afternoon and evening show. Earlier on Saturday, film and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh revealed that the bigger in cast Yamla Pagala Deewana has failed to spread its magic at the box office.

Notably, YPDPS is facing a tough competition from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s horror comedy Stree, which has received an overwhelming response from both the audiences and critics. Also, it seems like a word of mouth is also working well for the film Stree. Coming to Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, there is an average response from both the critics and audiences. Let’s see whether or not the weekend is going to help Dharmendra and sons to hold a strong grip at the box office or not.

Check out the Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se box office collection Day 3 LIVE updates:

