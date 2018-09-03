Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby gave a disappointing performance at box office. The movie which garnered just Rs 1 crore on day 1, has now earned Rs 3.62 crores in 2 days, according to sources. Helmed by popular Punjabi director Navaniat Singh, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se was released on August 31, this year.

Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby gave a disappointing performance at box office. The movie which garnered just Rs 1 crore on day 1, has now earned Rs 3.62 crores in 2 days, according to sources. Before the release of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir se, it was anticipated that the movie will do well at the box office and will give a good competition to Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree. Well, the tables turned out in a shocking way and while Stree collected Rs 31. 26 crore in 3 days, YPDPS has just bagged Rs 3.62 crore.

Helmed by popular Punjabi director Navaniat Singh, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se was released on August 31, this year. Bankrolled by Kamayani Punia Sharma and Aarushi Malhotra, the comedy drama starring Kriti Kharbanda, Binnu Dhillon, Asrani and Satish Kaushika was made under the banners of Sunny Sounds Pvt. Ltd., Intercut Entertainment and Pen India Limited.

