Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is slated to hit the big screen on August 31. The film, which is the third instalment of the Yamla Pagla Deewana comedy franchise is expected to collect Rs 2 crore on the opening day of its release. The film is expected to have an average start at the box office as it will be facing a box office clash with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer horror comedy Stree and will also be facing tough competition with Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy starrer sports drama Gold, as well as John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate as both the films, have been ruling the box office for the past two weeks now.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is the third part of the comedy franchise Yamla Pagla Deewana. Both the previous films did well at the box office and now the fate of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se will depend on its opening day collection at the box office.

Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se has been helmed by Navaniat Singh who has previously directed many Punjabi blockbusters such as Mel Karade Rabba, Dharti, Taur Mittran Di, among many others. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is backed by Kamayani Punia Sharma and Aarushi Malhotra.

The film will be released worldwide on August 31 and will bring back Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol back on silver screen. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se also stars Kriti Kharbanda in the lead role. The trailer of the film received mixed reviews and now the growth of the film at the box office will depend on a good word of mouth.

