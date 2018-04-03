Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Rekha and Shatrugan Sinha will be reportedly featuring in an upcoming song from Dharmendra's Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. Touted as a song medley of yerteryear hit songs like 'Rafta Rafta' and 'O Mere Sona Re', Iconic actor Rekha has turned into a rapper for a segment of the song, while Sonakshi has done the playback.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol has some exciting plans in store for all their fans. According to the latest buzz, Bollywood superstars like Salman Khan, Shatrugan Sinha, Rekha and Sonakshi Sinha are not just coming together to shake a leg on a song but are planning to make it much bigger and better. A latest report by Mumbai Mirror has reported that Iconic actor Rekha will be seen rapping a few verses of the track while Sonakshi will be doing the playback.

A source close to the leading daily revealed, “It’s a song medley featuring the film’s title track as well as yesteryear hits like “Rafta Rafta” from Kahani Kismat Ki and “O Mere Sona Re” from Teesri Mazil. Besides long hours of rehearsals with choreographer Remo D’souza, Rekha has rapped a few lines that were recorded at a Mumbai studio that will be included in the new track.” On the other hand, Sonakshi has given her vocals for the song ‘O Mere Sona Re’ on which she might shake a leg with her dad Shatrugan Sinha.

“Her part will be recorded soon. Owing to her busy schedule, she shot the dance portions on a scratch version,” the source added. Reportedly, Salman, Shatrughan and Dharmendra have decided not to sing and will be reciting their super hit dialogues that will be meshed into the song. Speaking about the special track, Music composer Vishal Mishra, who has also worked with Salman in Remo D’ Souza’s Race 3, said, “This track was made in 24 hours but has turned out great. I had the pleasure of recording and dubbing these stars and it’s going to be a big surprise for the audience.”

