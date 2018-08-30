Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se movie release, Twitter reaction and audience reviews LIVE updates: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shatrughan Sinha, Kriti Kharbhanda, Binnu Dhillon, Johnny Lever, Asrani, Satish Kaushik, Sharat Saxena, Gurmeet Saajan and Rana Ranbir starrer is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow, August 31.

Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are all set to hit the theatres tomorrow, August 31 with their upcoming comedy-drama Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. The third instalment of the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise which was expected to collect Rs 2-5 crore in the opening week of its release, has already started receiving reactions from the fans and celebs. Competing with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao starrer Stree, Yamla Pagla Deewana is expected to have an average start at the box office.

The third part of Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise is helmed by famous Punjabi director Navaniat Singh, who is known for blockbusters like Navaniat Singh, Mel Karade Rabba and Dharti. Bankrolled by Kamayani Punia Sharma and Aarushi Malhotra, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se is made under the banners of Sunny Sounds Pvt. Ltd, Intercut Entertainment and Pen India Limited.

Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shatrughan Sinha, Kriti Kharbhanda, Binnu Dhillon, Johnny Lever, Asrani, Satish Kaushik, Sharat Saxena, Gurmeet Saajan, Rana Ranbir while Salman Khan, Rekha, Sonakshi Sinha and Gippy Grewal will be seen making a special appearance in the movie.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se movie release, Twitter reaction and audience reviews LIVE updates:

07:00 pm: Well, the Bollywood celebs have already started pouring out their love to the actor of the film. From Suniel Shetty to Sajid Khan, Akshay Kumar, Rahul Dev and Riteish Deshmukh, celebs wishes Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol for the upcoming comedy-drama.

Witness the return of the hilarious trio @aapkadharam @iamsunnydeol and @thedeol along with @kriti_official in #YamlaPaglaDeewanaPhirSe! Looks like a laugh riot, catch it in cinemas from tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/fLN0KknZA0 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 30, 2018

#YamlaPaglaDeewanaPhirSe this Friday!

Truly wish the deols another fab run at the box office..

Absolutely adore @aapkadharam ! @iamsunnydeol true superstar..@thedeol love u.. pic.twitter.com/P0r7tQ498b — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) August 29, 2018

#YamlaPaglaDeewanaPhirSe is out on 31st August …… wishing the Dynamic Deols super successful outing at the box office…… @aapkadharam I am your fan forever, @iamsunnydeol you are phenomenal be it comedy or action. @thedeol I love you, @kriti_official big big hug. pic.twitter.com/du5abWifle — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 29, 2018

ALSO READ: Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se box office collection prediction: Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol starrer comedy drama expected to earn Rs 2 crore on opening day

#YamlaPaglaDeewanaPhirSe should collect more than 7.5 Cr tomorrow .. — PrakashJaju (Chachu) (@p_jaju) August 30, 2018

#YamlaPaglaDeewanaPhirSe ~ Time pass stuff & a better sequel than 2nd part. 2 action blocks from @iamsunnydeol itself is worth the ticket price 💪 + 💘@kriti_official (3☆/5) pic.twitter.com/7FrOiHMy34 — Prince Prithvi (@PrincePrithvi) August 30, 2018

#YamlaPaglaDeewanaPhirSe review ⭐⭐⭐1/2 : A full on brainless entertainer with comedy+action laced with Punjabi tadka… @aapkadharam @iamsunnydeol and @thedeol we just loved this movie… — AlwaysBollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) August 30, 2018

Each & every celeb tweeting about #YamlaPaglaDeewanaPhirSe lol…. — мιиι ~ˢᵀᴿᴱᴱ (@ItsManisha_x) August 30, 2018

ALSO READ: Karenjit Kaur-The Untold Story of Sunny Leone season 2 to premiere on this date

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More