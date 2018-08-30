Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are all set to hit the theatres tomorrow, August 31 with their upcoming comedy-drama Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. The third instalment of the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise which was expected to collect Rs 2-5 crore in the opening week of its release, has already started receiving reactions from the fans and celebs. Competing with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao starrer Stree, Yamla Pagla Deewana is expected to have an average start at the box office.
The third part of Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise is helmed by famous Punjabi director Navaniat Singh, who is known for blockbusters like Navaniat Singh, Mel Karade Rabba and Dharti. Bankrolled by Kamayani Punia Sharma and Aarushi Malhotra, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se is made under the banners of Sunny Sounds Pvt. Ltd, Intercut Entertainment and Pen India Limited.
Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shatrughan Sinha, Kriti Kharbhanda, Binnu Dhillon, Johnny Lever, Asrani, Satish Kaushik, Sharat Saxena, Gurmeet Saajan, Rana Ranbir while Salman Khan, Rekha, Sonakshi Sinha and Gippy Grewal will be seen making a special appearance in the movie.
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se movie release, Twitter reaction and audience reviews LIVE updates:
07:00 pm: Well, the Bollywood celebs have already started pouring out their love to the actor of the film. From Suniel Shetty to Sajid Khan, Akshay Kumar, Rahul Dev and Riteish Deshmukh, celebs wishes Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol for the upcoming comedy-drama.
