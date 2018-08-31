Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se movie review: Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Kriti Kharbanda has released today, i.e August 31. The comedy film has failed to impress the film critics and has received largely negative reviews. The film has clashed with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree at the box office.

Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol have come back with the third installment of Yamla Pagla Deewana and the film critics are still wondering why. As the film hits the screens today on August 31, 2018, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se has failed to retain its charm. Speaking about the plot, Yamla Pagla Deewana revolves around an Ayurveda practitioner who is troubled by a huge pharma company for his most prized formula, i.e an age-old formula that can cure almost everything.

In her review for PinkVilla, Karishma Shetty stated that even the charm of veteran actor Dharmendra could not save the film and failed to get a single laugh out of the audience. In the film, Sunny lets out his action-packed Gadar side out but it comes too overrated. Instead of making the audience whistle at the action sequence, it rather extracts a yawn. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol, who is just out of Race 3, has landed in an equally bad franchise film. With sloppy, cringe worthy and downright outrageous writing, Yamla Pagla Deewana is a waste of time, money and patience.

Giving the film 2 stars, Madhuri wrote for FilmiBeat that the film is as cold as the AC temperature on a hot summer day. Despite a new director in the third film of the franchise, the film does nothing to impress. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se comes across as an amagalmation of Punjab, racist jokes, stereotypes, filler songs and dishoom dishoom. The only saving grace in the film is Salman’s cameo and Rafta Rafta medley, but no luck.

With 2.5 stars, Ronak Kotecha in his review for TOI stated that Yamla Pagla Deewana is packed with other characters like Kriti Kharbanda, who is adding the glamour quotient in the film but lacks any spark. From Punjab to Gujarat, the film comes a long way but misses many significant comic milestones.

Helmed by Navaniat Singh, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se has clashed with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree at the box office.

