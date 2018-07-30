Bollywood actor Sunny Deol on Monday shared the new poster of his upcoming film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. Sunny took to his Instagram account to share the new poster and wrote that there will be an unlimited party as the three nawabs are on their way! The film also stars Bobby Deol and Dharmendra in the lead roles and is one of the most anticipated films of this year.

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol on Monday shared the new poster of his upcoming film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. Sunny took to his Instagram account to share the new poster and wrote that there will be an unlimited party as the three nawabs are on their way! The film also stars Bobby Deol and Dharmendra in the lead roles and is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se is the third instalment of the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise and the comedy-drama has been helmed by Navaniat Singh.

Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se has been backed by Kamayani Punia Sharma and Aarushi Malhotra. Another interesting part about this film is that Rekha, Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha in special appearances.

The first two films of the series were major blockbusters and even this one looks like a fun roller coaster ride! Bobby Deol was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Race 3 which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year.

Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se also stars Johnny Lever, Satish Kaushik and Sharat Saxena in supporting roles. Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se is one of the most awaited films of this year.

The comedy-drama was earlier slated to release on August 15 but to avoid a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Gold and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se will not hit the silver screen on August 31. Just like the previous two parts of the comedy franchise, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se is also expected to be a laugh riot.

The film will once again mark the collaboration of the Deol family where veteran actor Dharmendra and his sons Bobby and Sunny will be seen making us laugh.

