Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se makers releases its much-awaited song Rafta Rafta. The groovy number stars Rekha, Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shatrughan Sinha. Dharmendra starrer third installment of Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se will hit the theatres on August 31, this year.

Rekha, Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shatrughan Sinha starrer Rafta Rafta is finally out! The yesteryear song which is a groovy number is one of the much-awaited songs of the movie. Ever since the song has been released, fans can’t stop gushing about the energetic song. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the song from upcoming comedy thriller Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. In his tweet, Adarsh wrote, “Loved this medley. Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Rekha, Shatrughan Sinha, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Sonakshi Sinha. Relive some terrific yesteryear songs.”

Loved this medley… Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Rekha, Shatrughan Sinha, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Sonakshi Sinha… Relive some terrific yesteryear songs… Here's #RaftaRafta from #YamlaPaglaDeewanaPhirSe: https://t.co/8GE4h2c5LM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 24, 2018

Helmed by Navaniat Singh, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is a sequel of 2013’s film Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. Bankrolled by Kamayani Punia Sharma and Aarushi Malhotra, the third installment of Yamla Pagla Deewana film series will hit the theatres on August 31, this year. Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shatrughan Sinha, Kriti Kharbanda, Binnu Dhillon, Johnny Lever, Asrani, Satish Kaushik, Sharat Saxena, Gurmeet Saajan starrer action comedy thriller will also star Rekha, Sonakshi Sinha, Gippy Grewal, Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha as a special appearance.

Ghayal actor Sunny Deol was recently spotted having fun at star plus show Dil Hai Hindustani. He was even seen accompanying father Dharmendra in Salman Khan’s show Dus Ka Dum.

