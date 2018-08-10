Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se trailer: The on-screen Yamla, Pagla and Deewana is back again to entertain the audience with the third instalment of Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise. Starring Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol in lead roles, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se will hit the screens on August 31.

Get ready for some fun, adventure and lots of adventure as the much-awaited trailer of Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol-starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se has been released. After raising excitement among the fans with the songs Nazarbattu and Little Little, the trailer of the film promises to be loaded with triple madness, triple fun and triple drama with Yamla Pagla and Deewana. Helmed by Navaniat Singh and bankrolled by Sunny Deol, Kamayani Punia Sharma, Aarushi Malhotra and Jayantila Gada, the film marks the third instalment of Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise.

In the film, veteran actor Dharmendra will be seen essaying the role of Yamla who wears his heart on his sleeve. Sunny as Pagla, will be back again in his righteous avatar while Bobby as Deewana will be seen as the boy-next-door Punjabi Munda high on love and humour. Along with Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby, Kriti Kharbanda will also be seen essaying a prominent role in the film.

Check out the trailer of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se here:

If the latest reports are to believed, Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha and Rekha will be making a special appearance in the film for a song. In a conversation with a leading daily, a source close to the film unit had revealed that the song will be a medley of yesteryear hits like ‘Oh Mere Sona Re and Rafta Rafta. With this, Rekha will be reportedly seen rapping in

the song.

Earlier scheduled to hit the screens on August 15 along John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate and Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy-starrer Gold, the film will now hit the screens on August 31.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More