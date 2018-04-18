Known as the world’s hottest weather presenter, Yanet Garcia has an army of her followers flocking her Instagram on an every day basis. After starting out her career in the modeling industry, Garcia shot to fame as the star lady of Mexican TV channel Televisa Montery. With her body hugging dresses and a star personality, the diva gained wide attention after leading publications like TMZ and Playboy described the hot and sexy diva as a “girl that makes you want to watch the weather forecast”.

Just as expected, it did not take the diva long to climb up the ladder of success as she was soon promoted from a weather presenter to the host of Mexican television show ‘Hoy’. Amidst reports of the diva going under the knife to enhance her boobs and buttocks, the 27-year-old fitness enthusiast told a leading American daily, “Eight years ago I decided to enter a gym because I was very thin and I wanted to find the best version of myself. It has not been easy, but it has been worth it. Effort, dedication and constancy are some of the ingredients to obtain these results.”

Also Read: Kim Kardashian photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Kim Kardashian

With more than 5 million followers on her Instagram account, Yanet is definitely a rage in Mexico and around the world. The diva, who is known to share her super-hot fitness routines and racy bikini photos, is often compared to Kim Kardarshian because of her social media popularity and curvaceous body. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Yanet Garcia that will make you follow her right away.

Yanet Garcia flaunts her beautiful smile in a blush pink dress.
Yanet Garcia mesmerises her fans with a sexy pose.
Yanet Garcia turns up the heat with her hot and sexy bikini photo.
Yanet Garsia poses for a sultry photo along with a teddy bear.
Yanet Garsia steals the show with her good looks and hot body.
Fitness enthusiast Yanet Garcia inspires her fans to hit the gym.
Yanet Garsia looks breathtaking on her beachy vacation.
Oh-so-beautiful Yanet Garcia gives major style inspiration.
Yanet Garcia strikes a sexy pose for her latest photoshoot.
Mexican beauty Yanet Garcia raises the temperatures as she hits the pool .
Yanet Garcia shares an adorable selfie with her pet dog.
Yanet Garcia styles a golden monokini with utmost grace.
Hot and sexy Yanet Garcia raises the temperatures with her photos.
Yanet Garcia strikes a sexy pose in her workout gear.
Yanet Garcia flaunts her sexy curves in a stunning monokini.

Also Read: Waluscha De Sousa photos: 35 hot, sexy and beautiful photos of Waluscha De Sousa

HAPPY SUNDAY ☀️

A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on

❤️🔥✅

A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on

Morning guys!!!

A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on

Los cambios son retos que abren la puerta a nuevas oportunidades…

A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on

Never give up 🔥

A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on

❤️

A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on

#internationalpizzaday 🍕

A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on

🔥🇲🇽

A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on

I love you guys ❤️

A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on

❤️

A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on

Hi 🙋🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on

🔥

A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on

Happy Friday guys 😀

A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on

Be different ❤️

A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on

🎄🎁

A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on

It’s almost Christmas 🎄

A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on

Hi guys 😍

A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on

Also Read: Yellow Mehra photos: 35 hot, sexy and beautiful photos of Yellow Mehra

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 