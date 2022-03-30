Mumbai, 30th March 2022: Following the announcement of Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador of Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, the Bollywood icon and his family have been awarded UAE Golden Visas by the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, handed Ranveer the prestigious 10-year residence visa at the Island’s Yas Marina Circuit HQ in the presence of Abdulaziz Al Dosari, Chief Support Services, and Badreyya Al Mazrooei, Head of Government & Travel Services from TwoFour54.

With the aim of inviting travellers from India to experience a vacation like no other, Yas Island recently launched the viral marketing campaign, ‘Yas Hai Khaas’ with Bollywood’s most boundary-pushing star, Ranveer Singh in a mesmerizing video showcasing an electrifying journey of the destination’s plethora of attractions, diversity of offerings and the warm Yas Island welcome.

Upon receiving the UAE Golden Visa, Ranveer Singh said, “My family and I are honoured to receive our UAE Golden Visas right here on Yas Island and I would like to thank the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism for this privilege. As the Island’s brand ambassador, I hope to spread its message of fun and excitement while highlighting Abu Dhabi as a must-visit destination.”