Yash and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Producer Namit Malhotra Reveals First Glimpse Release Date, Not at WAVES Summit

Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
Despite the delay, Malhotra shared his excitement about the film’s progress. The project, directed by Dangal and Chhichhore fame Nitesh Tiwari, is currently gearing up for the shoot of its second installment.

The eagerly awaited first glimpse of Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, has been postponed. The reveal, originally planned for WAVES 2025, has been delayed in light of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Producer Namit Malhotra confirmed the decision during a media interaction in Mumbai.

“We planned to launch Ramayana glimpse today at Waves 2025, but postponed it due to Pahalgam.”

A Global Vision for an Ancient Epic

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Malhotra emphasized the advanced technology driving the film’s development.

“Ramayana is a story meant for the world,” he said.

He explained how they are integrating real-time AI lip-sync technology to create an authentic viewing experience in multiple languages.

“We are leveraging cutting-edge technology to make it truly global, not just through dubbing or subtitles, but by achieving authentic lip-sync in multiple languages. Our aim is to make audiences across the globe feel as though it was made in their own language.”

He stressed the importance of balancing modern storytelling tools with the essence of the original epic.

“Ramayana deserves to be localized — to be told in every tongue, in every corner of the world.”

A Star-Studded Cast and Two-Part Release

The mythological saga features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. According to earlier announcements, the film will be released in two parts.

The first installment is scheduled for 2026, with the second part expected to follow in 2027.

Malhotra, known for his work on international hits like Dune and Inception, has been nurturing the vision of Ramayana for over a decade.

An Emotional Tribute to Culture and Storytelling

In a message accompanying the film’s first poster, he reflected on the journey so far.

“More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture – our RAMAYANA–for people across the world.”

With a powerful story, a celebrated director, and a cutting-edge production team, Ramayana is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious Indian films in recent history.

ALSO READ: WAVES Is Not Just An Acronym, It Is A Wave Of Culture, Creativity And Universal Connectivity: PM Modi

 

newsx

