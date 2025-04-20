Yash Begins Filming as Raavana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor, Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple For Blessings

Yash is officially diving into his role as Raavana in Nitesh Tiwari’s grand cinematic vision of Ramayana, one of the most awaited projects in Indian cinema.

Yash is officially diving into his role as Raavana in Nitesh Tiwari’s grand cinematic vision of Ramayana, one of the most awaited projects in Indian cinema. Backed by a powerhouse ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, and Sai Pallavi, the film has been making headlines since its announcement.

The scale of the project is immense, and now, with filming officially underway, anticipation is soaring even higher.

Spiritual Beginnings and First Scenes in Mumbai

Yash, who is not just playing Raavana but also co-producing the film, has commenced shooting for his solo sequences in Mumbai this week.

After wrapping a key schedule of his upcoming movie Toxic, the KGF star made his way to the sacred Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Staying true to his spiritual roots, he sought blessings before stepping into the larger-than-life role.

“Yash is all set to kickstart his journey on Ramayana with a series of solo sequences. A bespoke set has been erected in Mumbai, designed to reflect the grandeur befitting Raavana,” shared a source close to the project. “This first leg will focus on some of the most visually breathtaking scenes featuring Yash, utilizing cutting-edge VFX and world-class cinematography.”

A Visionary Role Both On and Off Screen

More than just an actor, Yash is actively shaping the film behind the scenes as well. As a co-producer through his banner Monster Mind Creations, he’s taking on a hands-on creative role in collaboration with DNEG.

“Yash is deeply involved in the creative direction of the film. His commitment to Ramayana goes beyond performance—he’s helping shape the visual and emotional landscape of this epic retelling,” the source revealed.

With a Diwali 2026 release planned for the first part of Ramayana and the second part slated for Diwali 2027, the production is setting itself up for a two-year cinematic event. Ranbir Kapoor will take on the role of Lord Ram, while Sunny Deol is confirmed to play Lord Hanuman, with his shoot beginning in June.

Yash’s Power-Packed 2026 Lineup

The year 2026 is shaping up to be a landmark one for Yash. Alongside Ramayana, he will also headline Toxic, an intense action thriller shot in both Kannada and English, which is scheduled to hit theaters in March.

With Toxic kicking off the year and Ramayana closing it in grand fashion, Yash is positioning himself at the center of a blockbuster year that could redefine his legacy in Indian cinema.

