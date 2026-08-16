Yash Breaks Silence On Ramayana’s Rs 4,000 Crore Budget: ‘It Is A Misconception’

Yash has offered fresh clarity on one of the biggest talking points surrounding Ramayana, its reported Rs 4,000 crore budget. The actor, who plays Ravana and is also attached to the project as a co-producer, said the figure being widely discussed does not represent the production cost of the first film alone. Instead, it covers both instalments of the planned two-part epic, as well as worldwide distribution and promotional expenses.

Speaking on Aap Ki Adalat, Yash called the Rs 4,000 crore figure a “misconception” and explained that the film’s financial planning follows the model used by major Hollywood productions. “Rs 4,000 crore is the budget for the two-part film, including release and promotion,” Yash said. He added that while global films can spend heavily on marketing, their potential revenue is global as well.

Why Ramayana Is Being Positioned As A Global Indian Film

The reported scale of Ramayana has made it one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema. Producer Namit Malhotra had previously described the investment as $500 million, which translates to roughly Rs 4,000 crore.

For Yash, however, the film represents something larger than its financial scale. He described cinema as “soft power” and said Ramayana, along with his upcoming Toxic, is an attempt to take Indian stories to international audiences. “Both Ramayana and Toxic are attempts to position Indian cinema as global films,” he said.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash Lead Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble also includes Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor. Ramayana Part One is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 6, 2026, ahead of Diwali.

Before that, Yash will return to cinemas with Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, which releases on August 26.