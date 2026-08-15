Yash Breaks Silence On Toxic Backlash Over Steamy Scenes: ‘Haven’t Even Kissed’

Yash is aware that Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has already sparked strong reactions, and the Kannada star says audiences will have to watch the film before judging what they have seen in its teaser and songs. The upcoming gangster drama has faced criticism over its portrayal of women and the intimate visuals in “Tabaahi”, which features Yash alongside Kiara Advani. In a recent appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, the actor addressed the debate around “vulgarity” and defended the way the film has been presented.

Yash On Toxic Intimate Scenes: ‘Vulgarity Is Wrong’

Asked about the criticism surrounding mature content in films, Yash distinguished explicitness and presentation. “Vulgarity is wrong. Maine toh kiss bhi nahi kiya hain, agar aapne dekha hoga toh,” he said, adding that filmmakers understand there is “a certain line” that should not be crossed. According to Yash, the intention was to shoot such moments aesthetically rather than simply for shock value. He also suggested that the context of the scenes would become clearer once audiences see the complete film.

The comments come after the release of Tabaahi, which features Yash and Kiara in intimate moments. Kiara, who plays circus performer Nadia, also faced online criticism following the song’s release.

Yash Says Toxic Is About Gen Z And Generational Rules

Beyond the controversy, Yash believes the film has a larger conversation at its centre. He described Toxic as a story aimed at Gen Z, particularly the questions younger people ask about rules, expectations and the attitudes of older generations.

The actor said the film explores why certain social conventions are treated as fixed and why younger people are expected to follow them without questioning them. That generational conflict, he suggested, is central to the film rather than simply an excuse for its provocative visuals.

About Toxic: A Fairytale

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic marks Yash’s return to the big screen after K.G.F: Chapter 2. The film features a large ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Yash reportedly plays dual roles in the gangster drama.

The film has endured multiple release-date changes after initially being scheduled for March 2026. It is now set to arrive in theatres on August 26, 2026. For Yash, the controversy may be unavoidable, but his message to viewers is straightforward: don’t judge the story from a few scenes before seeing the whole film.