Late director Yash Chopra's rare photo with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is creating buzz on social media. The two worked together for a song Kya Khoya Kya Paaya featuring Shah Rukh Khan. According to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been put on the life-support system.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death rumour caused a massive confusion in the country after a news channel reported that the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has passed away at 93 while being treated at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences in Delhi. According to a statement released by AIIMS today, August 16, BJP stalwart has been put on the life-support system. Meanwhile, Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s photo with late director Yash Chopra is doing round the corners. Yash Chopra was a rare and lucky director who got a golden chance to direct former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for a music video Kya Khoya Kya Paaya. Directed by Yash Chopra, the famous song that starred Shah Rukh Khan was shot in just 2 days.

The former Prime minister during his acting debut was noted saying that Yash Chopra suddenly came into his room and said that Chopra would like to direct him to which Vajpayee responded by saying that he is ready to place himself in his hands and will do whatever Yash direct. He has always been an admirer of Yahs Chopra’s work.

