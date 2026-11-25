Comedian Yash Maheshwari is in hot soup after making comments on Bihari ladies and sindoor ceremony linked with Chhath Puja which led to widespread criticism. While the comedian apologized for his comments publicly, the case has reached the judicial level as FIR has been registered against him by the Patna police.

Further, Maheshwari’s Instagram account with the username “almostyash” is no longer accessible. Users who visit this particular account see a message which reads that the link is broken or the page might have been taken down. The reason behind this is still not known whether he took down his account or it has been suspended by Instagram.

Why Is Yash Maheshwari Facing Backlash?

The row started following a video that was taken from the stand-up Morally Questionable | Standup Comedy. The comedian had put the video up on his YouTube channel on November 21.

In the video, he made extremely offensive remarks regarding the sindoor streak which is generally worn by the married women in Bihar during Chhath Puja. In addition to that, he made offensive remarks regarding the domestic life of women. This led to public outcry on his part and many people criticized him for mocking Bihari women as well as their culture and religion. This incident resulted in political response from the side of BJP leader and activist Ritu Jaiswal who demanded strong action against the comedian.

Patna Police Register FIR Against Yash Maheshwari

The issue took another turn on November 25 when reports confirmed that an FIR had been filed against Maheshwari by Patna Police. In a report published by Live Hindustan, it was mentioned that the FIR was filed at the Patna Cyber Police Station on November 24 with case number 1550/26. It has been stated that the FIR was lodged by the police after complaints regarding the alleged objectionable statements made by Maheshwari on his YouTube channel named @Almostyash.

The report revealed that the police thought that such statements might have a negative impact on the social harmony in the society and may result in hostility among communities. The case also includes various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

An FIR is the beginning of a legal investigation and does not establish guilt.

What Did Yash Maheshwari Say In His Public Apology?

Amid the backlash, Maheshwari uploaded a video titled ‘Public apology to all the people of Bihar’ on his YouTube channel on November 24. In the video, he acknowledged that he should not have commented on Bihar’s cultural traditions in that manner.

“Recently abhi ek video dala tha maine jaha pe kuch Bihar ke cultural cheezon ke baare mein baat kar raha tha which I think I shouldn’t do it. And I completely stand by it and I apologise ki mereko is tarah se ye baat nahi karni chahiye thi,” he said.

He also clarified that he had no intention of hurting religious sentiments or offending people celebrating the festival.

“I was 100% wrong on my part,” the comedian admitted, adding that he would be more careful about the content he shared in the future.

However, Maheshwari did not specifically mention Chhath Puja, sindoor or Bihari women in his apology video.

Ritu Jaiswal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi React To The Controversy

Ritu Jaiswal from BJP was one of the prominent persons who demanded action from the government against Maheshwari. She talked about the FIRs needed to be lodged in Bihar and also made it clear that the faith attached with Chhath will not be undermined. There were other prominent persons too who condemned Maheshwari’s comments, like Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Amita Sachdeva, a Supreme Court advocate, has also filed a notice with the comedian asking him to cooperate in 24 hours or else she would take the matter to court. With the filing of the FIR in Patna, the apology from the comedian did not end the controversy. It is the next step from the police and his response to the notice which needs to be seen.

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