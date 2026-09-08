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Home > Entertainment News > How Much Screen Time Does Yash Have In Ramayana Part 1? Ravana’s Role May Surprise Fans

How Much Screen Time Does Yash Have In Ramayana Part 1? Ravana’s Role May Surprise Fans

Yash reportedly gets more than an hour of screen time as Ravana in Ramayana Part 1 after shooting for around 55 days. Here’s how big his role could be.

Yash as Ravana in Ramayana Part 1
Yash as Ravana in Ramayana Part 1

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-09-08 16:49 IST

Yash Ramayana Screen Time: The role of Ravana played by Yash in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part 1 might be a much larger role than what many fans anticipated. Although Lord Ram is played by Ranbir Kapoor and Sita is played by Sai Pallavi, a fresh report has revealed that Yash will feature for more than an hour in the first instalment of the film itself. If true, then Ravana will become one of the most significant characters in Ramayana Part 1.

How Much Screen Time Does Yash Have In Ramayana Part 1?

According to a report by NTV Telugu, Yash’s Ravana is expected to appear for over an hour in Ramayana Part 1. The actor reportedly spent around 55 days shooting for the role, suggesting that the makers have developed Ravana’s character extensively in the first chapter itself. The report also claims that considerable attention has been given to presenting Ravana on a massive scale, with his anger, personality and power expected to form an important part of the narrative.

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Yash’s Ravana Is Clearly More Than A Cameo

The reported screen time is particularly interesting because the main confrontation between Lord Ram and Ravana is not expected to take place until the second part. Ranbir Kapoor previously revealed that the pivotal sequences involving Ram and Ravana had still not been filmed together, with the climactic showdown planned for the second instalment.

That means Ramayana Part 1 could spend considerable time establishing Ravana independently: his personality, kingdom, motivations and eventual connection to the central conflict. Yash has also already filmed major sequences linked to Ravana, including his appearance during Sita’s swayamvar.

Yash Went Deep Into Ravana’s Character

Yash has already shared details of his preparation process for playing Ravana. According to him, he used to play loud bhajans of Lord Shiva before shooting because Ravana is traditionally depicted as a very devoted follower of Lord Shiva.

This kind of preparation, along with the information regarding the 55-day long shoot and an hour plus presence on screen, indicates that Ravana is going to be the protagonist of the movie rather than just the antagonist waiting in the shadows.

When Is Ramayana Part 1 Releasing?

Ramayana Part 1 will be released globally on 6th November 2026. Nitesh Tiwari’s film features Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash in the role of Ravana. According to recent rumors about the movie, Yash might get more than an hour of screen time in the first movie.

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How Much Screen Time Does Yash Have In Ramayana Part 1? Ravana’s Role May Surprise Fans
Tags: Ramyana Part 1ranbir kapoorYash

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How Much Screen Time Does Yash Have In Ramayana Part 1? Ravana’s Role May Surprise Fans

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How Much Screen Time Does Yash Have In Ramayana Part 1? Ravana’s Role May Surprise Fans
How Much Screen Time Does Yash Have In Ramayana Part 1? Ravana’s Role May Surprise Fans
How Much Screen Time Does Yash Have In Ramayana Part 1? Ravana’s Role May Surprise Fans
How Much Screen Time Does Yash Have In Ramayana Part 1? Ravana’s Role May Surprise Fans

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