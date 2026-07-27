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Home > Entertainment News > Yash Reveals The Biggest Challenge Of Playing Ravana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: ‘Everyone Already…’

Yash Reveals The Biggest Challenge Of Playing Ravana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: ‘Everyone Already…’

At San Diego Comic-Con, Ramayana star Yash reflected on the challenge of portraying Ravana, one of Indian mythology’s most iconic and complex figures. The actor said years of audience expectations made the role intimidating, but added that director Nitesh Tiwari encouraged him to bring a fresh perspective to the legendary antagonist.

Yash's Ramayana (Photo: X)
Yash's Ramayana (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 15:00 IST

The global promotional campaign for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has officially begun, with the film’s cast and creators making their first major international appearance at San Diego Comic-Con. The event featured a panel discussion and media interactions, offering fans their first glimpse into the making of one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious mythological adaptations. Among the biggest talking points was Yash’s portrayal of Ravana. Speaking to IGN alongside Ranbir Kapoor, director Nitesh Tiwari, and producer Namit Malhotra, the actor admitted that stepping into the shoes of one of mythology’s most recognisable characters was both exciting and daunting.

“As a kid, Ramayana was probably the first story I ever heard. My grandfather used to narrate it to me,” Yash said. “When a character has been imagined and portrayed in so many different ways over the years, the biggest challenge is figuring out what you can bring to it as an actor.”

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Yash explained that unlike an original fictional character, Ravana comes with decades of audience expectations, making the role far more demanding. “If people already have an image of a character because so many actors have played him differently, there’s extra pressure,” he said.

Instead of trying to replicate earlier performances, the KGF star focused on understanding Ravana’s motivations and mindset. “I stuck to the basics. I wanted to understand what led him to make the decisions he did. The intent behind the character was most important. I’ve approached him differently, and I hope audiences connect with that,” he added. The actor also credited director Nitesh Tiwari and the film’s writers for giving him the creative freedom to explore a fresh interpretation of the mythological king of Lanka.

A character with a rich cinematic legacy

Ravana has remained one of the most layered figures in Indian storytelling for generations. While he is remembered as the primary antagonist of the Ramayana, many adaptations have also explored his scholarship, devotion, and complexities, making him one of mythology’s most debated characters.

Over the decades, the role has been immortalised by legendary actors, including N.T. Rama Rao in Telugu cinema and Arvind Trivedi, whose portrayal in Ramanand Sagar’s 1987-88 television series continues to be regarded as one of the most iconic versions of Ravana on screen. It is this long cinematic legacy that makes every new interpretation a closely watched event.

About Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part cinematic epic inspired by the ancient Indian epic attributed to Maharishi Valmiki. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, and Kunal Kapoor.

With its Comic-Con debut generating global attention and the first instalment slated for a theatrical release later this year, Ramayana is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Indian films in recent memory.

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Yash Reveals The Biggest Challenge Of Playing Ravana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: ‘Everyone Already…’
Tags: ramayanaYash RamayanaYash Ravana

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Yash Reveals The Biggest Challenge Of Playing Ravana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: ‘Everyone Already…’

Yash Reveals The Biggest Challenge Of Playing Ravana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: ‘Everyone Already…’

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Yash Reveals The Biggest Challenge Of Playing Ravana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: ‘Everyone Already…’
Yash Reveals The Biggest Challenge Of Playing Ravana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: ‘Everyone Already…’
Yash Reveals The Biggest Challenge Of Playing Ravana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: ‘Everyone Already…’
Yash Reveals The Biggest Challenge Of Playing Ravana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: ‘Everyone Already…’

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