Karan Johar's super cute kids Yash and Ruhi will turn two tomorrow February 7, 2019, and on this lovely occasion, the lovely dad is planning to throw a big birthday bash. On their first birthday, Karan kept it simple as his twins were small but now all the Bollywood muchkins are invited to the grand party, details inside.

Great news, Karan Johar’s twins–Roohi and Yash will celebrate their second birthday bash tomorrow, February 7, 2019. Despite of covering various other Bollywood stars, the paparazzi have shifted their focus to B-town stars kids now. Among all, Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan tops the favourite lists whereas Misha Kapoor, Aaradhya Bachchan, Yash, Roohi and Abram follows him. Like last time, Lovely dad Karan Johar is again planning to throw a big birthday bash for his kids. Reports say that as the twins were very small on their first birthday, so Karan opted a simple party but now, the rising stars are not that tiny, so their daddy decided to host a party for them. Since Karan is the perfect host and dost of the B-town, so it is expected that Yash and Roohi’s birthday party is gonna be the best where all the star kids will also be seen.

The venue of the party will be Taj Land’s End, Bandra. As per reports, the guest list includes Saif-Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur, Rani- Aditya Chopra’s daughter Adira, Shahid-Mira Rajput Kapoor’s daughter Misha, Soha Ali Khan- Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya, Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma’s son Ahil, and Tusshar’s son Laksshya.

It is also expected that Mehr Dhupia Bedi can also become the part of the party. Lovely dad Karan often shares some crazy adorable pictures of his kiddos on social media which garner a lot of love and wishes from their fans on the Internet.

