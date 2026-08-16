Yash Says Wife Radhika Pandit Was ‘Uncomfortable’ With Toxic Intimate Scenes: ‘She Won’t Be Happy…’

Yash has addressed the discussion around the intimate scenes in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, revealing that his wife and actor Radhika Pandit was not entirely comfortable with what she saw. Speaking to Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat, the actor said he would be lying if he claimed his wife had no reservations. However, he stressed that Radhika understands the difference between an actor’s personal life and the demands of a role.

“I think every partner would feel uncomfortable about this. I don’t want to lie. Every partner feels that way,” Yash said, explaining that he had deliberately stepped outside his comfort zone because the story required it.

Yash Says, ‘She won’t be happy about it, but she trusts me’

Yash said Radhika’s experience as an actor also helped her understand why certain scenes were necessary. “Of course, she won’t be happy about it, but that doesn’t mean she’s upset or anything, because she trusts me,” he said.

The KGF star added that when he is performing, Radhika sees him as an actor doing his job rather than simply as her husband. According to Yash, the intimate portions were included because they were important to the story and were intended to make the film’s portrayal feel authentic.

Toxic aimed at Gen Z?

The actor also offered some insight into the larger theme of Toxic. Yash said the film is designed with younger audiences in mind and explores the questions and frustrations Gen Z has about established rules and expectations.

The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-written by Mohandas and Yash, features Yash in a dual role. The cast includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

Toxic marks Yash’s return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2 (2022), and has already generated considerable conversation over its tone, visuals and portrayal of relationships.