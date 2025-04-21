Home
Monday, April 21, 2025
Yash To Battle Kunal Kapoor Before Facing Ranbir Kapoor In Intense Action Sequence In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

With Yash and Kunal Kapoor set to clash before the final Raavan and Ram showdown, the scale of Ramayana promises a cinematic spectacle filled with visual grandeur and emotional stakes.

Yash to Battle With Kunal Kapoor Before Ranbir Kapoor In Intense Action Sequence In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana


The excitement around Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated Ramayana continues to build as new details emerge about an electrifying action sequence. According to insiders, Yash who steps into the role of the formidable Raavan will first face off against Kunal Kapoor’s Lord Indra in a dramatic battle scene before his eventual clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Ram.

A Battle Beyond Realms

This action-packed face-off is set during a crucial moment in Raavan’s journey, right after he attains near immortality through intense penance. Fueled by his newfound power, Raavan begins his conquest of the three worlds — earth, heaven and the underworld.

As part of his reign of terror, Raavan challenges the gods themselves. One of the most pivotal encounters is his duel with Lord Indra, played by Kunal Kapoor.

This battle is where Raavan asserts his dominance by defeating the deities including Indra, a source close to the production shared.

The showdown, which takes place on an elaborate set, promises to be one of the film’s biggest action blocks. The makers are going all out with high-end VFX, grand visuals and physically demanding stunt choreography.

Kunal Kapoor in an Action Packed Avatar

Known for his commanding screen presence in films like Rang De Basanti and The Empire, Kunal Kapoor will be seen in an uncharacteristic high intensity action role. His portrayal of Lord Indra will showcase a wide emotional range from pride to vulnerability.

During the battle, mythology tells us that Raavan nearly destroys Indra. He is stopped only by the timely intervention of Lord Brahma.

But Indra’s story doesn’t end in defeat.

When Ram and Raavan face off in the climactic battle, Indra redeems himself by sending his celestial chariot to aid Ram, the source added. This act turns the tide and highlights Indra’s crucial contribution.

A Stellar Cast for a Grand Vision

The layered arc of Lord Indra’s character offers Kunal Kapoor a unique challenge. From facing downfall at the hands of Raavan to ultimately aiding Lord Ram in a decisive moment, the role allows Kapoor to dive into strength, struggle and salvation.

With Yash and Kunal Kapoor set to clash before the final Raavan and Ram showdown, the scale of Ramayana promises a cinematic spectacle filled with visual grandeur and emotional stakes.

The film also brings together a powerful ensemble cast. Ranbir Kapoor takes on the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Sunny Deol steps in as Hanuman, Rakul Preet Singh appears as Surpankha and Lara Dutta portrays Kaikeyi. It is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious collaborations in recent Indian cinema.

ALSO READ: Yash Begins Filming as Raavana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor, Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple For Blessings

 

