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Home > Entertainment News > Yash’s Hindi Slip-Up Steals The Show At Ramayana Launch; Calls the Film ‘India’s Dream’

Yash’s Hindi Slip-Up Steals The Show At Ramayana Launch; Calls the Film ‘India’s Dream’

Kannada superstar Yash charmed the audience at the Ramayana trailer launch in New Delhi with his humility and candid humour. While speaking in Hindi, the actor corrected himself after a small language slip-up, earning applause from the crowd before calling Ramayana "India's dream."

Yash's Hindi Slip-Up Steals the Show at Ramayana Launch (Photo: X)
Yash's Hindi Slip-Up Steals the Show at Ramayana Launch (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-07-19 20:10 IST

Kannada superstar Yash left the audience smiling at the grand launch of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana in New Delhi after a light-hearted Hindi slip-up turned into one of the event’s most memorable moments. The actor, who plays Ravana in the much-awaited mythological epic, chose to address the gathering in Hindi despite admitting he was still learning the language. While thanking producer Namit Malhotra for casting him, Yash accidentally used the word “avkaash” instead of “avsar” before immediately correcting himself.

“Everyone here is speaking in Hindi, so I thought I should try as well. All the credit for bringing me to this point goes to Namit Malhotra. He gave me the opportunity (avsar) to play this character,” Yash said with a smile, laughing at his own mistake.

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The candid moment drew laughter from the audience and was followed by loud applause, with many appreciating the actor’s genuine effort to communicate in Hindi.

‘Ramayana is India’s dream,’ says Yash

Beyond the humorous moment, Yash described Ramayana as much more than a film, calling it a project driven by a shared vision to present one of India’s greatest epics to audiences across the world. “This is India’s dream. We have all come together with one vision, to take our story to the global stage. We have kept our individual interests aside because our only goal is to tell Lord Ram’s story to the world and celebrate it in our own country,” he said.

The actor also thanked director Nitesh Tiwari for helping him understand the many layers of Ravana, one of Indian mythology’s most complex characters.

Yash praises Ranbir Kapoor’s performance

Yash reserved special praise for co-star Ranbir Kapoor, who essays the role of Lord Rama. Addressing Ranbir from the stage, he said, “You’ve been phenomenal. The entire country will see how completely you’ve surrendered yourself to this role and the magic you’ve created.”

About Ramayana

Backed by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is among the most ambitious Indian films ever mounted. The two-part epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor and Mohit Raina.

The first instalment is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, with the second part expected to arrive in 2027.

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Yash’s Hindi Slip-Up Steals The Show At Ramayana Launch; Calls the Film ‘India’s Dream’
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Yash’s Hindi Slip-Up Steals The Show At Ramayana Launch; Calls the Film ‘India’s Dream’

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Yash’s Hindi Slip-Up Steals The Show At Ramayana Launch; Calls the Film ‘India’s Dream’

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Yash’s Hindi Slip-Up Steals The Show At Ramayana Launch; Calls the Film ‘India’s Dream’
Yash’s Hindi Slip-Up Steals The Show At Ramayana Launch; Calls the Film ‘India’s Dream’
Yash’s Hindi Slip-Up Steals The Show At Ramayana Launch; Calls the Film ‘India’s Dream’
Yash’s Hindi Slip-Up Steals The Show At Ramayana Launch; Calls the Film ‘India’s Dream’

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