LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Yash’s Ravana Look Reminds Aarya Babbar Of KGF, But He Has A Different Take On Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush

Yash’s Ravana Look Reminds Aarya Babbar Of KGF, But He Has A Different Take On Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush

Aarya Babbar has questioned what makes Yash’s Ravana look in Ramayana different from his KGF appearance, while defending Saif Ali Khan’s performance in Adipurush.

Yash and Saif Ali Khan (Image: X)
Yash and Saif Ali Khan (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 13:42 IST

Actor Aarya Babbar has weighed in on two recent cinematic interpretations of Ravana, defending Saif Ali Khan’s performance in Adipurush while questioning whether Yash’s first look as the mythological king in Ramayana offers anything new visually.

Babbar, who is preparing to portray Ravana in the theatrical production Mahabali, believes Saif should not be blamed for the way the character was presented in Om Raut’s 2023 film. However, he feels Yash’s beard and overall appearance in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana look familiar to audiences who have seen him in the KGF franchise.

You Might Be Interested In

Speaking to Variety India, Babbar clarified that it was too early to judge Yash’s performance in the film. His comments focus on the first look revealed so far, rather than the actor’s portrayal of Ravana throughout the movie.

What Did Aarya Babbar Say About Yash’s Ravana Look In Ramayana?

Babbar said he did not see much novelty in Yash’s revealed appearance beyond the costumes, pointing to the beard that reminded him of the actor’s look in KGF. “It’s pretty much the same beard that he’s had in KGF before,” he said, adding that he had seen a more distinct look from Yash in Toxic.

However, Babbar stopped short of dismissing the performance itself. He said he hoped the full film would reveal a different side of Yash and acknowledged that judging his interpretation of Ravana based only on the first look would be premature.

Yash is set to play Ravana in Tiwari’s two-part Ramayana, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The film is among the most anticipated upcoming Indian productions, with its visual interpretation of familiar mythological characters drawing considerable attention.

Why Did Aarya Babbar Defend Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush Performance?

Babbar offered a different assessment of Saif Ali Khan, who played Ravana in Adipurush. The film faced widespread criticism for its visual presentation and dialogue, with Saif’s look as the antagonist also becoming a subject of debate.

“I think Saif was very good as Ravana,” Babbar said.

He argued that an actor’s performance is shaped by the director’s perception and interpretation of a character. According to Babbar, Saif brought a different intensity to the role, and the actor should not be held solely responsible for the creative decisions behind the film.

His comments shift the discussion from an actor’s appearance to the choices made by the filmmakers. While audiences may disagree over how Ravana should look on screen, Babbar’s view is that an actor’s portrayal cannot be separated from the vision guiding the production.

How Will Aarya Babbar Portray Ravana In Mahabali?

Babbar is taking on Ravana in the theatrical production Mahabali, which aims to explore dimensions of the character beyond the conventional image of a dark, one-dimensional antagonist. The actor said his version would be different from the portrayals seen in Adipurush and the upcoming Ramayana. He described the production’s interpretation as more layered, with emotional complexity, empathy and devotion forming part of Ravana’s character.

For Babbar, the challenge is to move beyond familiar depictions and explore the motivations and contradictions of a figure who remains central to the Ramayana tradition. His comments arrive as audiences prepare to see another major screen interpretation of Ravana in Ramayana. While the first look has already prompted comparisons with Yash’s earlier roles, Babbar has left open the possibility that the actor’s full performance could offer something different when the film reaches theatres.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Terrifying Stunt Video From Emraan Hashmi’s Gunmaaster G9 Set Shows SUV Flipping Onto Van; Did He Have A Narrow Escape?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Yash’s Ravana Look Reminds Aarya Babbar Of KGF, But He Has A Different Take On Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush

RELATED News

Rashmika Mandanna Adopts 400 Families For 3 Months; Ranabaali Character Jayamma Inspired Her Gesture

WATCH: Daniel Craig, Emma Mackey And Meryl Streep Enter Greta Gerwig’s Narnia In The Magician’s Nephew Trailer

WATCH: Faisu’s Wife Tanya Has A Message For His Fangirls After Wedding: ‘Saari Female Fans Ab…’

WATCH: Terrifying Stunt Video From Emraan Hashmi’s Gunmaaster G9 Set Shows SUV Flipping Onto Van; Did He Have A Narrow Escape?

‘You Will Have To Sleep With Me’: Niti Taylor Recalls Casting Couch Experience That Drove Her Away From Films

LATEST NEWS

Dulha-Dulhan Viral Video: Bride And Groom’s Dance On ‘Ishq Manzoor’ Sets Internet Abuzz, Their Chemistry Steals The Show | Watch Video

WATCH HERE | Violent Clash Erupts Between Two Galgotias University Student Groups, Disrupting Late-Night Garba Fest – Video Goes Viral, What Happened?

Watch Video: Man Enters Shop In Kashmir, Comes Face-To-Face With Black Bear Hiding Inside; What Happened Next Goes Viral

PSG Manager Luis Enrique Hopes Manchester City Are Not Stripped Of Their Titles As Sanctions Loom

‘We Immediately Think Of Chris Gayle….’: What Former India Batter Said About Abhishek Sharma Will Grab Attention

9-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In Navi Mumbai By Man Known To Family, Accused Arrested; How The Crime Unfolded

WATCH VIDEO: Pakistan Batters’ Bizarre Mix-Up Leaves Arafat Minhas In Trouble As Sri Lanka Miss Run-Out Chance | PAK vs SL

ICC T20I Rankings: Shreyas Iyer Achieves Career-High Ranking After Indian Captain’s Explosive Hundred In Lucknow

Air India Frankfurt-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Jaipur After Mid-Air Bomb Threat; DGCA Launches Probe

Mumbai Man Arrested While Trafficking a Woman To South Korea For Rs 7 Lakh; Police Find Fake Passports As He Posed As Father – Inside Details

Yash’s Ravana Look Reminds Aarya Babbar Of KGF, But He Has A Different Take On Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Yash’s Ravana Look Reminds Aarya Babbar Of KGF, But He Has A Different Take On Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Yash’s Ravana Look Reminds Aarya Babbar Of KGF, But He Has A Different Take On Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush
Yash’s Ravana Look Reminds Aarya Babbar Of KGF, But He Has A Different Take On Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush
Yash’s Ravana Look Reminds Aarya Babbar Of KGF, But He Has A Different Take On Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush
Yash’s Ravana Look Reminds Aarya Babbar Of KGF, But He Has A Different Take On Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush
Yash’s Ravana Look Reminds Aarya Babbar Of KGF, But He Has A Different Take On Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush

QUICK LINKS