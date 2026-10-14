Yash’s Ravana Look Reminds Aarya Babbar Of KGF, But He Has A Different Take On Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush

Actor Aarya Babbar has weighed in on two recent cinematic interpretations of Ravana, defending Saif Ali Khan’s performance in Adipurush while questioning whether Yash’s first look as the mythological king in Ramayana offers anything new visually.

Babbar, who is preparing to portray Ravana in the theatrical production Mahabali, believes Saif should not be blamed for the way the character was presented in Om Raut’s 2023 film. However, he feels Yash’s beard and overall appearance in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana look familiar to audiences who have seen him in the KGF franchise.

Speaking to Variety India, Babbar clarified that it was too early to judge Yash’s performance in the film. His comments focus on the first look revealed so far, rather than the actor’s portrayal of Ravana throughout the movie.

What Did Aarya Babbar Say About Yash’s Ravana Look In Ramayana?

Babbar said he did not see much novelty in Yash’s revealed appearance beyond the costumes, pointing to the beard that reminded him of the actor’s look in KGF. “It’s pretty much the same beard that he’s had in KGF before,” he said, adding that he had seen a more distinct look from Yash in Toxic.

However, Babbar stopped short of dismissing the performance itself. He said he hoped the full film would reveal a different side of Yash and acknowledged that judging his interpretation of Ravana based only on the first look would be premature.

Yash is set to play Ravana in Tiwari’s two-part Ramayana, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The film is among the most anticipated upcoming Indian productions, with its visual interpretation of familiar mythological characters drawing considerable attention.

Why Did Aarya Babbar Defend Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush Performance?

Babbar offered a different assessment of Saif Ali Khan, who played Ravana in Adipurush. The film faced widespread criticism for its visual presentation and dialogue, with Saif’s look as the antagonist also becoming a subject of debate.

“I think Saif was very good as Ravana,” Babbar said.

He argued that an actor’s performance is shaped by the director’s perception and interpretation of a character. According to Babbar, Saif brought a different intensity to the role, and the actor should not be held solely responsible for the creative decisions behind the film.

His comments shift the discussion from an actor’s appearance to the choices made by the filmmakers. While audiences may disagree over how Ravana should look on screen, Babbar’s view is that an actor’s portrayal cannot be separated from the vision guiding the production.

How Will Aarya Babbar Portray Ravana In Mahabali?

Babbar is taking on Ravana in the theatrical production Mahabali, which aims to explore dimensions of the character beyond the conventional image of a dark, one-dimensional antagonist. The actor said his version would be different from the portrayals seen in Adipurush and the upcoming Ramayana. He described the production’s interpretation as more layered, with emotional complexity, empathy and devotion forming part of Ravana’s character.

For Babbar, the challenge is to move beyond familiar depictions and explore the motivations and contradictions of a figure who remains central to the Ramayana tradition. His comments arrive as audiences prepare to see another major screen interpretation of Ravana in Ramayana. While the first look has already prompted comparisons with Yash’s earlier roles, Babbar has left open the possibility that the actor’s full performance could offer something different when the film reaches theatres.

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