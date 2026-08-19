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Home > Entertainment News > Yashvardhan Ahuja Snaps At Paps Outside Family Court With Sunita: ‘Birthday Manane…’ – WATCH

Yashvardhan Ahuja Snaps At Paps Outside Family Court With Sunita: ‘Birthday Manane…’ – WATCH

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marital troubles have returned to the spotlight after Sunita was spotted at Mumbai’s Bandra Family Court with their son Yashvardhan. The actor’s son was seen asking paparazzi to give them space, while Sunita’s cryptic response added to the speculation.

Yashvardhan Ahuja Snaps At Paps (Photo:X)
Yashvardhan Ahuja Snaps At Paps (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 16:12 IST

Sunita Ahuja was spotted outside the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 19, accompanied by her son Yashvardhan Ahuja and their advocate. The appearance comes amid renewed public speculation about her marriage to veteran actor Govinda.  As photographers gathered around them, Yashvardhan appeared visibly uncomfortable with the attention. He repeatedly asked the paparazzi to give them space and was heard saying, “Jaane dijiye”, as he accompanied his mother towards their car.

The moment quickly circulated online, with much of the attention focused on the 28-year-old’s reaction as he appeared to shield his mother from the cameras.

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Sunita Ahuja’s Cryptic ‘Birthday’ Reply

When paparazzi questioned Sunita about her visit to the court, she did not offer an explanation. Instead, she responded sarcastically, “Birthday manane aaye hai” (We came to celebrate a birthday), before leaving.

Her presence at a family court has inevitably reignited divorce speculation surrounding her and Govinda. However, there is no official confirmation that the couple has filed for divorce or that Wednesday’s visit was related to divorce proceedings.

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What Is Happening Between Govinda And Sunita Ahuja?

The latest development follows weeks of public discussion surrounding the couple. Sunita recently made remarks about Govinda’s alleged closeness to newcomer Komal Rani Swarnkar, while Govinda subsequently responded to the public comments and urged her to maintain boundaries.  Govinda and Sunita married in 1987 and have two children, Tina and Yashvardhan. Their relationship has faced speculation before. In 2025, Govinda’s lawyer had also dismissed divorce reports, saying there was “no case” and that old matters were being revived.

For now, the Bandra court appearance remains unexplained, leaving the latest round of Govinda-Sunita Ahuja divorce rumours just that, rumours.

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Yashvardhan Ahuja Snaps At Paps Outside Family Court With Sunita: ‘Birthday Manane…’ – WATCH
Tags: govindaSunita AhujaYashvardhan Ahuja

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Yashvardhan Ahuja Snaps At Paps Outside Family Court With Sunita: ‘Birthday Manane…’ – WATCH

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Yashvardhan Ahuja Snaps At Paps Outside Family Court With Sunita: ‘Birthday Manane…’ – WATCH
Yashvardhan Ahuja Snaps At Paps Outside Family Court With Sunita: ‘Birthday Manane…’ – WATCH
Yashvardhan Ahuja Snaps At Paps Outside Family Court With Sunita: ‘Birthday Manane…’ – WATCH
Yashvardhan Ahuja Snaps At Paps Outside Family Court With Sunita: ‘Birthday Manane…’ – WATCH

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