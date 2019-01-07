Yatra trailer: The much-anticipated film of Mammootty's trailer has been released worldwide. Soon after the launch, the video goes viral on the social media. The movie is based on the true story of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy which highlights the important life events of CM.

Yatra trailer: The much-awaited film ‘Yatra’ of Telugu actor Mammootty has been released. Based on the biopic of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the movie had garnered a lot of eyeballs much before the release of the movie. Be it about the storyline of the movie or the star-cast, the movie had been in headlines for various reasons. Stepping into the shoes of the former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the Telegu actor Mammootty seems to be acing the role perfectly. Yatra starrer-Mammootty also features Suhasini Maniratnam.

She is essaying the role of Sabitha Indra Reddy in the biopic. Jagapathi Babu will be seen playing YS Raja Reddy. He is playing the role of father of YS Rajasekhara Reddy while Sudheer Babu is essaying the role of YS Jagan in Yatra. The trailer has gone viral on the social media and has widely been appreciated by the fans.

In the trailer, in case you missed it, Mammootty has dubbed his voice for himself. Also, the actor has been praised for his acting performance worldwide. Tracing the journey from YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s state-wide tour on foot to interacting with common people and a massive win in the elections for Chief Minister.

The trailer also highlights significant aspects about YSR tour that he had taken up back then. Bankrolled by Vijay Chilla under the banner of 70MM Entertainments, the movie will hit the screens on February 8 worldwide.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More