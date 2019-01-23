Ye Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi is among the top television actors who regularly quench the thirst of fans with her updates. The Internet sensation is currently anchoring the show The Voice with A.R Rahman. Her recent upload is currently winning millions of hearts in a black outfit.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya hot photos: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been conquering hearts since 2013 by depicting the role of Ishita Bhalla in the daily soap Ye Hai Mohabbatein. The sensation not only excels in acting but now has been promoted as a solo anchor in the famous musical show The Voice with singing legend A.R Rahman. Recently, she has uploaded her picture in a black attire from the sets of The Voice. She is looking gorgeous dressed in a sparkling black dress. The hardworking actor has massive fan-following of about 9.7 million on Image-sharing platform–Instagram and never misses a chance of excelling her talent on screen.

The allrounder has tried different genres starting from drama, romance and comedy and has dazzled in every field allocated to her. The daily soap queen has also won the show Nach Baliye season 8 with her husband Vivek Dahiya and titled together to become the star couple beating Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani.

The hottie has also appeared in films like Lala Hardaul and A Divorce to Remember in the years 2012 and 2014 respectively. Currently, the actor is also busy shooting for Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala for ALTBalaji in the year 2019. Divyanka has also got many awards for her outstanding performance like Best Actress in a Lead Role by Gold Awards, Best Actress in a Drama Series by Star Guild Awards and many more.

Divyanka is an avid social media user and marks her presence every now and then with her professional and personal upgrades.

