Ye Hai Mohabbatein: Karan Patel recently announced his exit from the popular show Ye Hai Mohabbatein. After Karan Patel, Chaitanya Choudhary will be seen stepping into his shoes for the role. Chaitanya will start shooting for the show soon.

After Karan Patel’s shocking exit from popular television show Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Television actor Chaitanya Choudhury has been roped in to play the role of Raman Bhalla. Confirming the development to a news portal, Chaitanya said that he started his career with Balaji Telefilms and recently did Dil Hi Toh Hai with them. When they called him and shared how they want to take the character forward, he readily agreed to come on board and said yes. The actor also revealed that he will start shooting for the show soon.

On being quipped if he is replacing Karan Patel, Chaitanya said that he is not clear about that but he is stepping in his shoes for sure. As the show progresses, the audience will get to know more about it.

Chaitanya also revealed that he and Karan are friends and know each other. He knows him from the time that they hadn’t even started TV. Considering he is a great actor and has done a fantastic job as Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbein, it will be very difficult for him to take his place. However, he will give his best shot.

When asked about his approach to the role, Chaitanya said that he will go with the flow and has a lot of people fo guidance. There will be a lot of planning and it is certainly a huge challenge for him. Ye Hai Mohabbatein is one of the most loved and longest running shows of Indian Television. In the show, Chaitanya will be seen sharing the screen space with Divyanka Tripathi.

