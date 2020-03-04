In today's episode of Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, we will see Kairav making a public announcement that Naira hates Luv and Kush and that is why she wants them to get arrested, as she loves punishing the people she hates. Read the full article to know more.

Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata hai spoiler alert: Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata hai has given its viewers a high-level drama and entertainment. The actors of the show, never fail to make the audience happy buy their natural acting. If one starts watching the show, he can never miss an episode of it, as the show is so addictive.

As per the last episode we have seen that Naira is very determined to win Trisha’s case. She wants to win the case with honesty and wants to prove Jhaveri wrong. On the other hand, Jhaveri is determined to not let Naira win easily. Jhaveri has already declared that Niara is going to lose this case as per his experience. However, Naira does not lose her confidence because of the declaration given by Jhaveri, but she has to give up seeing Kairav.

Kairav is supporting Jhaveri, and does not wants Naira to win the case.o create more problems for Naira, he makes a public announcement that Niara hates Luv and Kusha and hence want them to get arrested. He even said that Naira is such a bad person, that she gets every person arrested, who does something wrong to her and she shows hatred towards her. Listening to this Naira recalls her past story where she just ran away from her house as she was scared that her mom Akshara would get her arrested for her mistake.

Also Read: Barrister Babu spoiler alert: Aniruddh refuses to perform post-marriage rituals with Bondita

The show gives us a lot of drama, all the ups and downs and twists and turns shown in the serial makes the show fun to watch. The show has a pretty nice TRP and even the characters of the show are loved by all. The actors have garnered a lot of fan following.

The show Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata hai is one of the longest-running Indian Television show. It is broadcasted on the channel Star Plus. It stands on the fourth number in the list of Longest running daily soaps of India.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App