In the upcoming episode, we will see that Kartik we met with an accident, for which Naira will blame herself. Naira will feel shattered to see Kartik in a wheelchair. Read the full article to know more.

Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata hai spoiler alert: We have seen a high-level drama in the recent episodes of Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata hai. The show has extremely good actors who have garnered a lot of fan following through their actions in the show. All the twists and turns, the ups and downs make the show so popular among the audience and this is the reason that the show is running from last for last 11 years.

In the upcoming episode, we are going to see which we did not expect at all. We will witness some high level of drama. As we have already seen that Kartik and Niara were facing a lot of problems because of Shaktiman Jhaveri. Jhaveri is always ready to give a new problem to Kartik and Niara so that their life becomes a mess and he can win the case easily.

What we will see in the upcoming episode is, that when Kartik and Niara were already facing some challenges, suddenly a truck comes and hits the former. Kartik meets wit an accident but he saves Mohan’s life. This accident makes Kartik disabled and he now needs a wheelchair to support him. Naira feels very sad by seeing Kartik in this situation and she blames herself for all of this. She says that she is the reason why all of this is happening.

Naira gets shattered, Kartik does not want Naira to feel guilty about what happened with him and thus he tries to support her and console her. Kartik wants Naira to stay strong as He wants her to fight for the case and win

Will Trisha take the case back after seeing Kartik’s condition? Will Shaktiman gets successful in his plan? To know what will happen further, sty tuned to NEWS X.

