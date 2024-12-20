Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Year Ender 2024: Remembering TV Stars Who Said Goodbye To The World Too Soon

In 2024, the TV industry experienced both joy and sorrow. While some stars celebrated new beginnings, others tragically passed away. Notable actors like Vikas Sethi, Rituraj Singh, Atul Parchure, Nitin Chauhan, Dolly Sohi, and Kavita Chaudhary left us this year.

Year Ender 2024: Remembering TV Stars Who Said Goodbye To The World Too Soon

The year 2024 was good for some people, while for others, it turned into a tragic one. Many TV stars bid farewell to the world this year.

TV Stars Death 2024: 2024 was a good year for many stars, with some celebrities getting married and others welcoming children into their homes. However, for some, this year turned out to be very difficult. Many well-known stars said goodbye to the world. Some passed away due to cardiac arrest, while others took their own lives. This list includes actors like Rituraj Singh from Anupamaa, Vikas Sethi, and Nitin Chauhan. Let’s learn more about them.

Vikas Sethi
Vikas Sethi, famous for his role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, passed away at the age of 48. He died on September 8 due to a heart attack. The sudden news of his death shocked everyone. Vikas was seen in several popular daily soaps in the 2000s.

Rituraj Singh
Rituraj Singh was a well-known actor in the TV industry. He had been seen in shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Ghar Ek Mandir, and Anupamaa. He often played negative roles in serials. Apart from TV, he also worked in movies and web series. He suffered a cardiac arrest at the beginning of the year, which led to his death.

Atul Parchure
Actor Atul Parchure, who had worked in several TV shows and films, passed away in October at the age of 57. Atul had been battling cancer for a long time.

Nitin Chauhan
Actor Nitin Chauhan, who had appeared in shows like Crime Patrol and Splitsvilla, passed away at the age of 35. Reports suggested that he was found dead in his flat, having taken his own life by hanging from the ceiling fan.

Dolly Sohi
Actress Dolly Sohi, who was seen in the popular show JHank, also bid farewell to the world this year. At the age of 48, Dolly had been battling cervical cancer, and her death was caused by the disease.

Kavita Chaudhary
Actress Kavita Chaudhary, known for her role in the famous Doordarshan show Udaan, also said goodbye to the world this year at the age of 67. Kavita passed away due to a heart attack.

ALSO READ:

Filed under

Year Ender 2024

Advertisement

Also Read

Malaysia Resumes Search For Flight MH370 That Disappeared 10 Years Ago

Malaysia Resumes Search For Flight MH370 That Disappeared 10 Years Ago

Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC Grants ED More Time To Respond To Kejriwal, Sisodia’s Petition

Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC Grants ED More Time To Respond To Kejriwal, Sisodia’s Petition

Mahakumbh 2025: The 3 Royal Bath Dates You Can’t Afford To Miss

Mahakumbh 2025: The 3 Royal Bath Dates You Can’t Afford To Miss

Telangana: ED Set To Investigate BRS Chief KT Rama Rao In Formula E Race Irregularities

Telangana: ED Set To Investigate BRS Chief KT Rama Rao In Formula E Race Irregularities

SC Directs Punjab Govt To Shift Fasting Farmer Leader Dallewal To Makeshift Hospital

SC Directs Punjab Govt To Shift Fasting Farmer Leader Dallewal To Makeshift Hospital

Entertainment

UI The Movie X Review: A Complex, Subconscious War – Did Upendra’s Bold Vision Succeed or Fall Short?

UI The Movie X Review: A Complex, Subconscious War – Did Upendra’s Bold Vision Succeed

Is MrBeast Renting Out Pyramids In Gaza For 100 Hours To Shoot Video? Egyptian Tourism Ministry Reveals Truth

Is MrBeast Renting Out Pyramids In Gaza For 100 Hours To Shoot Video? Egyptian Tourism

Viduthalai Part 2 Twitter Review: Vijay Sethupathi Steals The Show In Vetrimaaran’s Intense Sequel, But Does It Overdo The Revolution?

Viduthalai Part 2 Twitter Review: Vijay Sethupathi Steals The Show In Vetrimaaran’s Intense Sequel, But

Angelina Jolie Used To Secretly Cry In Showers Hiding Pain And Sadness From Kids

Angelina Jolie Used To Secretly Cry In Showers Hiding Pain And Sadness From Kids

Where Is Yuvika Chaudhary? Prince Narula Shares Pic With Newborn Sans Wife Amid Marriage Trouble Rumours

Where Is Yuvika Chaudhary? Prince Narula Shares Pic With Newborn Sans Wife Amid Marriage Trouble

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox