Year Ender 2024: Remembering TV Stars Who Said Goodbye To The World Too Soon

The year 2024 was good for some people, while for others, it turned into a tragic one. Many TV stars bid farewell to the world this year. TV Stars Death 2024: 2024 was a good year for many stars, with some celebrities getting married and others welcoming children into their homes. However, for some, this year turned out to be very difficult. Many well-known stars said goodbye to the world. Some passed away due to cardiac arrest, while others took their own lives. This list includes actors like Rituraj Singh from Anupamaa, Vikas Sethi, and Nitin Chauhan. Let’s learn more about them. Vikas Sethi

Vikas Sethi, famous for his role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, passed away at the age of 48. He died on September 8 due to a heart attack. The sudden news of his death shocked everyone. Vikas was seen in several popular daily soaps in the 2000s.

Rituraj Singh

Rituraj Singh was a well-known actor in the TV industry. He had been seen in shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Ghar Ek Mandir, and Anupamaa. He often played negative roles in serials. Apart from TV, he also worked in movies and web series. He suffered a cardiac arrest at the beginning of the year, which led to his death.

Atul Parchure

Actor Atul Parchure, who had worked in several TV shows and films, passed away in October at the age of 57. Atul had been battling cancer for a long time.

Nitin Chauhan

Actor Nitin Chauhan, who had appeared in shows like Crime Patrol and Splitsvilla, passed away at the age of 35. Reports suggested that he was found dead in his flat, having taken his own life by hanging from the ceiling fan.

Dolly Sohi

Actress Dolly Sohi, who was seen in the popular show JHank, also bid farewell to the world this year. At the age of 48, Dolly had been battling cervical cancer, and her death was caused by the disease.

Kavita Chaudhary

Actress Kavita Chaudhary, known for her role in the famous Doordarshan show Udaan, also said goodbye to the world this year at the age of 67. Kavita passed away due to a heart attack.

