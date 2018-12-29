The year 2017 had been an eventful year for the entertainment industry. Be it women-centric Alia Bhatt’s Raazi or Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar-starrer sci-fi 2.0, the filmmakers exceptionally performed their best in casting their spell at the Box office. Time and again, the Box-office collection had been a perfect report card to analyse the score of every movie. We present you a list of movies which marvelled us throughout 2018 and made us watch it repetitively on the small screen or on CDs.

2.0
Language : Tamil

Budget : 540cr

Worldwide Gross : 644.5cr (still running)

Worldwide Share : 313.5cr (still running)

Domestic Nett : 400.1cr (still running)

Verdict : Pending .

2. Sanju

Language : Hindi

Budget : 100cr

Worldwide Gross : 585cr

Worldwide Share : 234cr

Domestic Nett : 340cr

Verdict : Double Blockbuster

3. Padmaavat

Language : Hindi

Budget : 190cr

Worldwide Gross : 560.8cr

Worldwide Share : 224.3cr

Domestic Nett : 292.6cr

Verdict : Blockbuster

4. Race 3

Language : Hindi

Budget : 150cr

Worldwide Gross : 302cr

Worldwide Share : 121cr

Domestic Nett : 166.1cr

Verdict : Big Flop

5. Badhaai Ho

Language: Hindi

Budget : 30cr

Worldwide Gross : 225cr

Worldwide Share : 90.1cr

Domestic Nett : 136cr

Verdict : Triple Blockbuster

6. Hichki

Language: Hindi

Budget: 25cr

Worldwide Gross: 215cr

Worldwide Share: 64.6cr

Domestic Nett: 43.9cr

Verdict: Super Hit

7. Raazi

Language: Hindi

Budget: 30cr

Worldwide Gross: 193cr

Worldwide Share: 77.2cr

Domestic Nett: 121.1cr

Verdict: Triple Blockbuster

8. Stree

Language: Hindi

Budget: 20cr

Worldwide Gross: 186cr

Worldwide Share: 74.4cr

Domestic Nett: 127.5cr

Verdict: Quadruple Blockbuster 

9. Padman

Language : Hindi

Budget: 30cr

Worldwide Gross: 117.6cr

Worldwide Share: 47.1cr

Domestic Nett: 74.8cr

Verdict: Average

 10. Vada Chennai

Language: Tamil

Budget: 50cr

Worldwide Gross: 62.5cr

Worldwide Share: 32.5cr

Domestic Nett: 38.7cr

Verdict: Above Average

