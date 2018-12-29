The year 2017 had been an eventful year for the entertainment industry. Be it women-centric Alia Bhatt’s Raazi or Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar-starrer sci-fi 2.0, the filmmakers exceptionally performed their best in casting their spell at the Box office. Time and again, the Box-office collection had been a perfect report card to analyse the score of every movie. We present you a list of movies which marvelled us throughout 2018 and made us watch it repetitively on the small screen or on CDs.
2.0
Language : Tamil
Budget : 540cr
Worldwide Gross : 644.5cr (still running)
Worldwide Share : 313.5cr (still running)
Domestic Nett : 400.1cr (still running)
Verdict : Pending .
2. Sanju
Language : Hindi
Budget : 100cr
Worldwide Gross : 585cr
Worldwide Share : 234cr
Domestic Nett : 340cr
Verdict : Double Blockbuster
3. Padmaavat
Language : Hindi
Budget : 190cr
Worldwide Gross : 560.8cr
Worldwide Share : 224.3cr
Domestic Nett : 292.6cr
Verdict : Blockbuster
4. Race 3
Language : Hindi
Budget : 150cr
Worldwide Gross : 302cr
Worldwide Share : 121cr
Domestic Nett : 166.1cr
Verdict : Big Flop
5. Badhaai Ho
Language: Hindi
Budget : 30cr
Worldwide Gross : 225cr
Worldwide Share : 90.1cr
Domestic Nett : 136cr
Verdict : Triple Blockbuster
6. Hichki
Language: Hindi
Budget: 25cr
Worldwide Gross: 215cr
Worldwide Share: 64.6cr
Domestic Nett: 43.9cr
Verdict: Super Hit
7. Raazi
Language: Hindi
Budget: 30cr
Worldwide Gross: 193cr
Worldwide Share: 77.2cr
Domestic Nett: 121.1cr
Verdict: Triple Blockbuster
8. Stree
Language: Hindi
Budget: 20cr
Worldwide Gross: 186cr
Worldwide Share: 74.4cr
Domestic Nett: 127.5cr
Verdict: Quadruple Blockbuster
9. Padman
Language : Hindi
Budget: 30cr
Worldwide Gross: 117.6cr
Worldwide Share: 47.1cr
Domestic Nett: 74.8cr
Verdict: Average
10. Vada Chennai
Language: Tamil
Budget: 50cr
Worldwide Gross: 62.5cr
Worldwide Share: 32.5cr
Domestic Nett: 38.7cr
Verdict: Above Average
Source: IMDB
