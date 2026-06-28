Years After Exiting Mirzapur, Vikrant Massey Opens Up About The Show’s Male-Dominated Set: ‘85% Of The Set…’

For many viewers, Mirzapur redefined Indian streaming. Its world was built on gang wars, political ambition, family feuds and unforgettable one-liners that quickly became internet culture. But years after walking away from the series, Vikrant Massey has offered a rare glimpse into what the environment behind the cameras felt like. The actor, who played fan-favourite Bablu Pandit in the first season, recently reflected on his time on the show, saying that around 85% of the cast and crew were men, creating an atmosphere heavily influenced by male energy and ego.

His comments have reignited discussions, not just about Mirzapur’s themes, but about the culture surrounding one of India’s most successful OTT franchises.

What did Vikrant Massey say about Mirzapur?

Speaking in a recent interview, Vikrant recalled that the production was overwhelmingly male-dominated. According to him, the environment naturally reflected a high level of masculine energy, something he associated with ego and patriarchal behaviour. The actor, however, stopped short of criticising the team or describing the set as toxic. Instead, he acknowledged that Mirzapur started as an ambitious project created by a passionate group of filmmakers who had no idea the series would eventually become a cultural phenomenon.

His remarks have been widely interpreted as an observation about the working environment rather than an allegation against any individual involved with the show.

Why does Bablu Pandit still matter to fans?

Vikrant also admitted that he wishes Bablu Pandit had not been killed off—a feeling many viewers have echoed since the first season ended. Unlike many of the show’s power-hungry characters, Bablu stood out for his calm temperament, intelligence and emotional depth. His death became one of the biggest turning points in the series and remains one of its most talked-about moments.

The conversation has gained fresh momentum after the teaser of Mirzapur: The Movie hinted at the return of several familiar faces, while Bablu appeared to remain absent. The promotional material instead introduced a new dynamic featuring Jitendra Kumar, leaving fans wondering whether the beloved character’s journey has truly come to an end.

Mirzapur’s success was built on power, violence and masculinity

From Kaleen Bhaiya’s iron-fisted rule to Munna Bhaiya’s desperate pursuit of power, Mirzapur has always revolved around men battling for dominance. Violence, revenge and ambition became the show’s defining themes, helping it become one of Prime Video India’s biggest original series. Vikrant’s observations have therefore struck a chord because they mirror the very world the series portrayed on screen.

His comments also arrive at a time when conversations around workplace culture, representation and gender balance in the entertainment industry have become more prominent than ever.

What’s next for the Mirzapur franchise?

The franchise is now preparing for its biggest leap yet with Mirzapur: The Movie, which aims to bring the OTT phenomenon to cinemas. While the makers have teased returning characters and a larger cinematic scale, the complete storyline remains under wraps.

Whether Bablu Pandit will return in any form remains unknown. But one thing is clear: Vikrant Massey’s latest reflections have reminded audiences why his character continues to occupy a special place in the Mirzapur universe—and why the show’s legacy extends beyond its gunfights and gang wars.