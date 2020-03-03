Yeh Hai Chahatein: Prisha observes Rudrakash and realizes that he is not bad at heart, on the other hand , Ahana tricks Saraansh and take him to the child care lady , Shikha.

The latest episode of Star Plus Serial, Yeh Hai Chahatein, the main lead,Rudraksh is shown fixing Preesha’s dress by following to her given instructions. Mishka, who felt Rudrakh’s ill-treatment towards Ahana is because of Prisha and she creates the whole scenario by cutting off Prisha’s blouse. This makes Prisha realizes that Rudrash does not hate her much and neither is the evil.

In between the party Rudraksh romances Prisha which annoyed Yuvraj, who kept eye on both of them at the party. Meanwhile, Saransh spills the ice cream on Ahana’s dress.in an upcoming episode of the show Saraansh is in danger as tent falls on him but he is safe as luck favored him at the same moment. By seeing Saraansh facing all this Rudraksh gets emotional and is shown worried about him. Rudraksha’s concern about Saraansh is liked and highly admired by Prisha. She also realizes that Rudrakh is not a bad human being and praises him from inside.

Rudraksh , out of anger and concern for Saraansh shouts at Prisha by saying that she must have taken care of Saraansh rather than keeping her eye on her ex, Yuvraj. Prisha replies by saying that she knows better to take care of her own son and Rudraksh needs not to pass his judgment if she is a perfect mother or not.

The next episode will show if both of them get closer to each other after Saraansh’s accident or not which would be very interesting to watch.

