Yeh Hai Chahatein: The show is amidst a quite interesting storyline. As the Khuranas are planning to celebrate the festival of Holi in their house, Ahana is planning to spoil the same. Have a look at Yeh Hai Chahatein episode preview:

Star Plus popular show Yeh Hai Chahatein is loved by the audience due to Rudraksh and Preesha’s sweet and sour bickering. However, the recent episodes seem that Preesha’s life is going to be tough and challenging.

While Preesha and Rudraksh seem to bond due to Saransh, some major road bump is going to hit the latter’s life.

So far, Yuvraj is seen visiting Preesha’s parents to seek forgiveness but when Gopal and Vasu refuse to forgive him for his misdeeds, later he turns out to be revengeful against them.

An angry Preesha also throws him out of her life and declares breaking all ties with him. In yesterday’s episode of Yeh Hai Chahatein, Khuranas are seen gathering for the celebration where the couple performs Holika Dahan Pooja.

Have a look at Yeh Hai Chahatein upcoming episode:

Meanwhile, a mysterious woman attacks Saransh again. She locks him inside the house while the other family members are outside. Saransh is saved and comforted by Preesha and Rudraksh.

At the same time, Ahana and Mishka spot Yuvraj at the bar. Later the sister duo makes a con call to Yuvraj and asks him if he will give her a bit of legal advice. It seems like, Ahana has a disastrous plan to harm Preesha.

Yuvraj and Ahana both hate Preesha and since now that they have a common enemy, they might team up against the latter.

Will the trio team up to destroy Preesha and Saransh? Will Ahana’s plan succeed? What will happen at the Holi party? Who is the mysterious lady who has attacked Saransh twice? The show is undoubted, amidst some major happenings.

