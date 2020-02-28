Yeh Hai Chahatein: Star Plus’s popular show Yeh hai Mohabbatein has been replaced by its spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein. The daily soap slow and steadily had made its place in the list and even got entered in the top ten in the TRP rating chart 2020, taking the eight position. Ishita and Raman, who had given their seat to the lead Sargun Kour and Abrar Qazi as Prisha and Rudraksha.

In the promo, the scene has taken a turn towards high voltage grama and twists, where Ahana who does not want to see Prisha happy plans a plot to make her a piece of shame in the wedding party going on in Rudrakasha’s house. Ahana invites Prisha nad her family at the party with a plan. Later she adds alcohol in the prasad. Due to which Prisha’s all relatives get drunk and start dancing, seeing which Vasu and Gopal get annoyed.

Vasudha after seeing all the drama created by Prisha’s family starts shouting, and then becomes south Indian versus Punjabi. Meanwhile, Rudraksha who does have a soft corner for Prisha tries to cool down the situation and brings up with an idea. He gives lemonade to the family and cheers them and makes it up for Vasudha and Gopal as well.

In the serial, Sargun aka Dr Prisha Srinivasan, who plays a single mother accidently meets Abrar aka Rudraksh Khurana, who is shown as an arrogant and egoistic rockstar. The duo gets into an argument over music. While Sargun hates Rudraksh to the core, where as her son idolises him. The serial has number of twists to happen, and soon the duo will be in love for each other after solving all the barriers coming in their path.

