Yeh Hai Chahatein: Yeh Hai Chahatein actress, Divyanka Tripathi once again caught everyone's gaze with her regal outfit which she has carried with aplomb. See photo

Yeh Hai Chahatein: Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most loved bahu’s of the TV industry, as her highest TRP gaining shows, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Yeh Hai Chahatein, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has uplifted her career in every way. Today Divyanka has hit the headlines for her regal outfit.

In the latest Instagram photo, the stunner can be seen donning a white lehnga suit with aplomb, to complete her look she wore white stud danglers and let her hair loose, no doubt in her look her supple lipstick was the highlight as it complimented the attire. Needless to say, Divyanka in a white ensemble caught everyone’s gaze!

On the professional front, Divyanka needs no introduction in the industry as she has already inked her name as one of the most versatile actresses. Currently, the diva is busy shooting for her next serial, but the name hasn’t revealed till now, however recently she bagged Dada Saheb Phalke award.

Check the post here:

Talking about her accolades, then it’s an endless list! As she has bagged awards in almost every category, like TV Personality of the Year, Best Actress in a lead Role (Jury), Best Actress (Jury)Best Actress in a Lead Role.

Divyanka Tripathi photos:

