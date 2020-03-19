Yeh Hai Chahatein: Preesha decides to help Rudraksh by becoming his voice for an interview. But what Preesha did for the latter makes our heart melt. Here have a look at Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode:

Star Plus popular show Yeh Hai Chahatein’s story is revolving around the love-hate relationship between Prisha and Rudraksh. While it is the only Saaransh due to whom they both are together, the recent episode has made Rudraksh realize Preesha’s good nature.

Rudraksh had an interview scheduled but he decides to cancel the schedule because of his bad throat infection. However, Preesha decides to help him out in the problem and become his voice for the interview.Rudraksh is shocked when Preesha makes an unexpected announcement about his interview.

He gets afraid that the lady might take advantage of the situation and spoil his reputation in front of the world. Further, Preesha in a healthy argument teases him that she will pay back all the things he has done with her so far.

Have a look at Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode preview:

When the interview session takes place, the opposite of what Preesha mentioned happened, she sings praises of Rudra and also she reveals that the latter is going to donate 40 percent of his income to a social cause. Further, she adds to her statement that he is going to open an NGO for kids, give singing classes to them and sing along with them as well.

Soon after the interview, Rudraksh gets blazing angry over Preesha that how dare she to claim such false statements, she then goes inside her room and brings something. She shows him a letter written from one of his six-year-old fans who is suffering from cancer.

She narrates the letter to him. It is written that the kid wishes to see Rudraksh perform live in front of his eyes. She then tells him that she received it on his fan mail which is why she claimed all those things in the interview. On hearing so, Rudraksh’s behavior changes and he gets emotional.

This incident has made Rudraksh realize that Preesha is not as bad as he thought she is. Will Rudraksh ever come to know that Preesha is not behind his brother’s death? Will this incident change Rudraksh’s hate turn into love over Preesha?

