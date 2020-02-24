In the latest episode of the show, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Rudraksh ends up the argument with Prisha by dragging her to his room and locking the door. Also, he Clears Prisha that being her husband he has full right to make a decision and therefore he wants to celebrate their first night and make it memorable. Prisha, on the other hand, warns him by saying that she will leave the house without Saransh. After hearing from Rudraksh about their first night celebration Prisha is totally scared and afraid of him. Saransh then enters the room by knocking and also says that he has come here for the purpose of staying with them in the same room.

Rudraksh gets irritated after seeing Saransh in his room and asks him to leave the room. Saransh then gets closer to his mother by saying that he will also sleep with her. He asks Rudransh to wear a shirt as it is very cold outside. Rudransh then goes to the bathroom to wear cloth and when he back gets angry by seeing his room completely occupied by mother and son.

Rudraksh is having zero interest in Prisha and is therefore focused to make her life hell. Prisha is aware of Rudransh’s hatred towards her. Rudraksh is having a problem with Prisha not with his son and therefore he accepts to declare Saransh as his official son.

