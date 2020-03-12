Yeh Hai Chahatein: While Preesha bursts out at Rudraksh unnecessarily, she seeks apology from the latter for her behavior who make her go-rounds to forgive her.

Yeh Hai Chahatein: The recent episodes of Star Plus daily soap Yeh Hai Chahatein have been full of interesting twists and the same will continue in the upcoming episodes. As Preesha is seen saving Sharda from Balraj’s violent behavior, Rudraksh’s mother gets attached to Preesha.

At the same time, Ahana is seen instigating Balraj against Sharda as the lady has given their ancestral necklace to Preesha without his information.

An interesting plot is taking place in the show as Rudraksh is going to give Preesha a tough challenge. In the latest episode, Preesha was seen bursting out at Rudraksh without him being on fault and because of which the latter feels bad.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on his equation with Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai: I want to maintain cordial relationship with everyone

Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein upcoming twist:

Also read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 12 March 2020 preview: Anurag and Prerna reunite, get into heated argument while being stuck in lift

On the other hand, when Saransh comes to know about it, he asks Preesha to apologize to Rudraksh. On hearing the same, Preesha tries her level best to find ways to apologize to him but situations were not seemingly going in the right direction. She even apologizes to him but the latter was sleeping at that time.

Later, Rudraksh begins his tantrums to make Preesha wait. Preesha is pissed off with Rudraksh’s tricks while the latter challenges her to eat chilli. Preesha accepts Rudraksh’s challenge and starts eating the chilli because she genuinely wants to apologize to him.

Will Rudraksh forgive Preesha? or Will the fight between them continue for a little longer?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App