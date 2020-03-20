Yeh Hai Chahatein: As Rudraksh and Saransh's bond is becoming stronger day by day, Preesha gets jealous seeing both of them. Have a look at Yeh Hai Chahatein episode:

While in Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein has by far shown how Preesha’s image is changing in Rudraksh’s eyes, it has also shown the bond they share due to their love towards Saransh.

As shown in the previous episode how Preesha helps Rudraksh in his interview and how she manages in building Rudraksh’s image. She tells in the interview that the latter will be donating 40 percent of his earnings for the needful and other than this he will also open an NGO for kids.

After the interview, Rudrakah gets angry about hearing the same but when Preesha tells him about the reason behind the same he feels good and starts smiling.

In the latest episode, Saaranash is seen attacked by some mysterious woman wearing red saree. Saransh falls on the ground when the lady pushes him and the kid gets hurt. As Saransh starts crying because his head gets swollen, Preesha panics on seeing his condition.

However, Rudraksh comes and handles the situation quite maturely. He handles Saransh well and applies an ice pack on his swollen area. On seeing that Saransh is quite scared, he insists both of them to sleep with him. Then Rudraksh makes him sleep.

Rudraksh gets emotional and thinks about his dead brother and tells himself that he will try and give Saransh lots of fatherly love that he deserves. At the same time, Preesha gets curious about who was that woman who hurt Saransh. She thinks it might be someone between Ahana and Mishka.

