Yeh Hai Chahatein spoiler alert: While Preesha and Rudraksh's lives are filled with problems, a new one has entered their lives as Saaransh goes missing. Have a look at Yeh Hai Chahatein spoiler alert written update:

Yeh Hai Chahatein spoiler alert: While Preesha and Rudraksh share a volatile relationship, and both are bound to each other only because of their fondness towards Preesha’s son Saaransh, the duo will finally be seen joining hands once again to save the latter’s son as he goes missing.

The current track of Star Plus daily soap Yeh Hai Chahatein is amidst drama and suspense. As Ahana is trying her best to destroy Preesha, it is Rudraksh who is unknowingly standing beside her to save Preesha every time. But seems like new trouble is trying to get into the lives of Preesha and Rudraksh.

Preesha’s son Saaransh goes missing and the latter is trying to take help from the family but is shocked to see that everybody is showing the least interest in helping the lady out.

As Saaransh goes missing, Preesha in a fit of anger will be seen bursting out at Rudraksh owing to the latter’s careless nature towards her son. The lady blames him for taking Saaransh’s custody and now not taking good care of him.

Later, she is proven wrong when she sees him putting all his efforts to track Saaransh down. Further, she feels bad and apologetic about unnecessarily bursting out at him without thinking about it.

They both decide to join hands to find Saaransh who is a priority to both the individuals. Who has kidnapped Saaransh? Will Preesha and Rudraksh be able to find him? Will they both come close to each other?

