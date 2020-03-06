Yeh Hai Chahatein spoiler alert: As the Sangeet function is going on, some twists and turns are awaited in the Star Plus popular show. The recent preview of the show witnesses Preesha's bold avatar to save Shraddha from Balraj's rude behavior.

Yeh Hai Chahatein spoiler alert: The Star Plus beloved show Yeh Hai Chahatein has been attracting the audience with its unexpected plot twists. Currently, as well, the show is gearing up for some more interesting drama where Preesha would take a bold step against Balraj in order to save Shraddha from his dark side.

Earlier in the previous episodes, we saw Balraj humiliating Shraddha. At the same time, Rudraksh does not have any idea about Balraj’s true colors. He is unaware of his rudeness towards his mother.

As shown in the recent preview of Yeh Hai Chahatein, while the engagement ceremony is going on, Balraj indulges into an ugly argument with Shraddha and furiously twists her wrist. Further, while Sharddha sobs in pain, Balraj tries to slap Shraddha but the lady is saved by Preesha who stops him by holding his hand. She warns Balraj not to do something like that.

Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest preview:

In the upcoming episode of the show, to further add spark to the tale, Preesha will be seen taking a bold step against Balraj in the favor of Shraddha. Preesha angrily warns Balraj to stop insulting and humiliating Shraddha as it would not be good for him. She also warns him to stop his aggressive behavior towards his wife Shraddha.

However, this incident would prove Preesha to be a good woman in Rudraksh’s eyes. Till now, Rudraksh has been hating Preesha because of some misunderstandings but this incident would make him realize Preesha’s goodness. But when will Rudraksh realize that Preesha is innocent? Will Rudraksh ever accept Preesha as his wife? Or will the hate continue?

