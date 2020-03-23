Yeh Hai Chahatein: Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's much-loved show, Yeh Hai Chahatein is high on drama, as in the serial as Niketan has a evil plan to destroy Rudraksh and Prisha’s marriage. In the upcoming episode, he will be seen bringing Rudra’s real mother to the Khurana family!

Currently, Niketan has created a good image in front of the whole Khurana family, but deep inside he has a conspiracy against them. However, Prisha sensed what is going in his mind, and she takes care on his every step. Meanwhile, she gets a shock after knowing that Balraj and Natasha has an extramarital affair.

Talking about Prisha and Niketan’s personal life, then in the upcoming episode viewers will watch that the duo gets into a heated argument as Rudra’s friends creating a difference between them, howbeit soon normalcy will come. Indeed the plot is intriguing as Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi’s show are doing justice in Dr. Preesha Srinivasan, Rudraksh Khurana’s role.

Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein:

The show is a Balaji production, so twist and turns are a mandated part of it. However, due to COVID-19, the shot has been put on hold. Yeh Hai Chahatein is a spin-off series of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where Divyanka Tripathi as Dr. Ishita Iyer and Karan Patel as Raman Bhalla were in lead roles. They even appeared as a guest in the show. Nevertheless, Abrar and Sargun’s impressive acting is the key factor to glue the audience to the TV screens.

